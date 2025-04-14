Russell Dickerson Adds Fall Dates To RussellMania Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Russell Dickerson has added a third leg to his RUSSELLMANIA TOUR, building on massive momentum from earlier rounds. With sold-out crowds and confetti-filled amphitheaters and arenas, fans can expect even more unforgettable moments as the excitement continues into summer and fall with Round 3 of the highly anticipated RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 (support to be announced). Tickets for Round 3 go on sale Friday, April 18 at 10 AM local time at RussellDickerson.com.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^ SOLD OUT

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^

9/18 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

9/19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/25 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

9/26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

9/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/3 - Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort

10/4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort

10/23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10/24 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

10/25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

11/14 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

Bold indicates newly added dates

* Jake Scott

^ Niko Moon

Dickerson's latest and fastest-rising single, “Happen To Me,” brings high energy and marks the biggest streaming debut of both Dickerson’s career and Triple Tigers' history, with over 36.5 million streams, 69.5 million TikTok views, and climbing to No. 35 on Country Radio.

About Russell Dickerson:

Multi-Platinum artist and all-in performer Russell Dickerson made a name for himself as an “ace songwriter” (Billboard) full of "unstoppable energy fans can’t get enough of” (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out by releasing four consecutive career-launching singles that each reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or multi-platinum status on hits like “Yours” (3X Platinum), “Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), “Every Little Thing” (Platinum), “Love You Like I Used To” (Platinum), and “She Likes It” ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum).

In 2023, he scored his fifth No. 1 hit with "God Gave Me A Girl," followed by the release of “Good Day to Have a Great Day,” “Bones” and his latest single “Happen To Me” which marked the biggest debut of his career, notching over 9 million global streams in the first week. Known for his electric performances, Dickerson will hit the road this year on the RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025, extending into amphitheaters this summer, with direct support from Jake Scott and Niko Moon on select dates. Tickets are available for purchase at RussellDickerson.com.

