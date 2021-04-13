Royal Blood Share 'Boilermaker' Single

Today, UK rock duo Royal Blood reveal the official studio version of fan favorite "Boilermaker," from their eagerly awaited third full-length album Typhoons to be unleashed on April 30th via Warner Records. "Boilermaker" captured the imagination of fans after Royal Blood performed the song live in the summer of 2019, including high profile sets at the Reading and Leeds Festivals in the UK. It's been the topic of speculation ever since. Upon hearing the tracks released to date, Loudwire enthused: "What makes Royal Blood so appealing is how many different elements just two musicians are able to pull into one unified front." Click here to stream "Boilermaker," and see below to view/share the video.

"Boilermaker" was the first song that emerged as Royal Blood's thoughts turned to making their third studio album. It's everything you want from Royal Blood distilled into one ferocious cocktail. Mike Kerr's lacerating yet melodic bass riff is immediately unforgettable with the deepest, dirtiest tone imaginable. Meanwhile, Ben Thatcher's spacious rhythms provide a swaggering and irresistible groove. Its lyrics take the recently teetotal Kerr back to the day of hedonistic drinking as he sings, "Head like a cocktail shaker / Living in a house like an old bodega."

The song was produced by Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and recorded at his Pink Duck studio in Los Angeles. The two bands have previously toured North America together, while Kerr also contributed vocals to "Crucifire," a track from Homme's Desert Sessions project.

Kerr commented, "I had 'Boilermaker' up my sleeve and it felt like a very natural decision to go and cut that track at his studio. Josh is such a strong-willed character. He gave us such confidence in ourselves."

"Boilermaker" is released alongside an official video, which was directed by Liam Lynch (Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age). A tattooed figure emerges from a hasty burial, throws on a leather jacket and multiplies like a zombie as he marches to the song's pulsating beat. What follows is a striking visual tapestry of twisted rock 'n' roll tropes and disconcerting dreamlike imagery, which perfectly complements the song's ambience.

"Boilermaker" is the fourth track to tease Typhoons. The previous singles - "Trouble's Coming," the title track and "Limbo" have already accumulated 40 million streams worldwide.

The band's return has been further heralded with "Trouble's Coming" hitting #1 on US Rock radio (their fourth single to achieve that feat) and achieving the highest US Alternative radio chart position of their career to date. It has also provided their biggest moment so far in Canada, where it became their first #1 on the rock chart and remains at #3 after a 24-week run. Royal Blood's international profile has been further amplified by some high impact playlist covers, including Rock This and NME's Best New Tracks at Spotify, and Rock Scene at Amazon Music.

All four tracks are provided as instant downloads for fans who pre-order the album here. An array of special formats include a Zoetrope vinyl edition issued by Blood Records, which sold-out all 3000 copies of its one-off pressing in just four hours, and a deluxe vinyl edition which is limited to 8000 copies worldwide and is selling fast.

The bands previous two albums both went straight to #1 in the UK and have accumulated 2 million global sales. With the release of Typhoons on the horizon, Royal Blood are destined to become the fiercest rock statement of the year.