Roy Woods Shares New Video For 'What We Did'

In honor of Juneteenth, Toronto singer Roy Woods has unveiled a powerful new video for his song, "What We Did," which is featured on his latest project, Dem Times [OVO Sound].

Watch the video below!

The visual opens with a gorgeous view of the Toronto city skyline as Roy begins to reflect on the hardships many have had to endure. Scenes of the current Black Lives Matter movement then motion throughout the video as Roy sings of perseverance in the face of adversity.

The new release follows Roy's latest visuals for "Cool J," "I Feel It" and "2 Me." With over 1.8 billion streams to date and support from Billboard, Complex, HYPEBEAST and many more, Roy Woods continues to captivate his audience with his passionate and introspective music.

