Rose Tattoo Unleash OUTLAWS Album March 6

Rose Tattoo are extraordinarily proud to announce the release of "Outlaws", the album, on March 6. A re-recording of the famed first and iconic "Rock N Roll Outlaw", spawning classics like "Nice Boys" (Don't Play Rock 'n' Roll), "Rock N' Roll Outlaw", "One Of The Boys" and, "Bad Boy For Love" these songs have etched their way into the music landscape over the last 40+ years. The magik with a 'k' is that they've included three bonus tracks from the very early days, songs that were demoed and never made the final cut, being a 'love song' "Rosetta" written back in 1975 by Anderson and Rilens, "Snow Queen" and "Sweet Love Rock and Roll" penned by Ian Rilens.

Loveable rogue, Angry Anderson recruited the best in the business to head up the assault on this one comprising legendary bass player, Mark Evans of AC/DC fame, iconic guitarist Bob Spencer - Finch, Skyhooks, The Angels, and, Pete Well's endorsed, "unbelievably talented maestro of rock mayhem", Dai Pritchard on slide. Keeping the drum stool warm on this outing is 'Genghis', the keeper of time, Jackie Barnes.

"For me, that's critically important, cosmically important, because this album is all about history, heritage, honour and respect. Just as significant is the forging, the embracing, and the official signing on if you like, to that history by THIS band and having them make their own reverent mark. This really is about honouring the past and respecting the present." - Angry Anderson

"Rock N' Roll Outlaw", was originally recorded at the famed Alberts studios, produced by the legendary team, Vanda & Young and, released through Albert, Repertoire Records in late 1978. The bands debut album, reviewed as "A dangerous, unpredictable, monster of a record whose power has hardly diminished an ounce in the decades since this album cemented the band's foundation for the years to come."

"The universe owes a deep unpayable debt to this band's founders Peter Wells and Ian Rilen as well as Mick Cocks, Dallas 'Digger' Royal, Geordie Leach, Rockin' Robin Riley and Lobby Loyde. Paul DeMarco, Dai Pritchard and Steve King have of course honourably kept the temple flame burning brightly more recently, but the album also rightfully acknowledges the foresight and support of Ted Albert, Fifa Riccobono, George Young and Harry Vanda who saw something in this band back when most other record companies were calling the cops." - Angry Anderson

"Outlaws" will be released by Cleopatra Records on all digital platforms as well as on CD and a special limited edition vinyl pressing in your choice of RED or SILVER!

To purchase: https://orcd.co/rosetattoooutlaws

Rose Tattoo will undertake their first U.S. tour since 1982 this May.

Rose Tattoo US tour dates:

05.07.20 - W. HOLLYWOOD, CA - WHISKY A GOGO

05.08.20 - W. HOLLYWOOD, CA - WHISKY A GOGO

05.09.20 - W. HOLLYWOOD, CA - WHISKY A GOGO

05.10.20 - GARDEN GROVE, CA - GARDEN AMPHITHEATRE

05.12.20 - DENVER, CO - THE VENUE

05.14.20 - HOUSTON, TX - WAREHOUSE LIVE!

05.15.20 - SAN ANTONIO, TX - THE ROCK BOX

05.16.20 - DALLAS, TX - TREES

05.17.20 - AUSTIN, TX - THE LOST WELL

05.20.20 - CHICAGO, IL - REGGIE'S ROCK CLUB

05.21.20 - FLINT, MI - THE MACHINE SHOP

05.22.20 - COLUMBUS, OH - ACE OF CUPS

05.23.20 - DAYTON, OH - ODDBODY'S

05.25.20 - BROOKLYN, NY - MARKET HOTEL (2nd show added)

05.27.20 - BROOKLYN, NY - MARKET HOTEL (original show still on)

05.28.20 - MANCHESTER, NH - THE JEWEL

05.29.20 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - VOLTAGE LOUNGE

05.30.20 - NEW BEDFORD, MA - THE VAULT MUSIC HALL





