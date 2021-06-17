Rose City Band Share Wistful New Single 'In The Rain'

On the eve of the June 25th release of Earth Trip, Rose City Band have shared new single "In The Rain". Trading melodies between Johnson's cool, lilting guitar and an aching harmonica refrain, "In The Rain" reflects on a difficult year finding hope and optimism within.

Ripley Johnson finds beauty in the melancholy and solace in the natural world; "My general operating outlook is optimistic, but what a tough year. This song is highlighting the beauty in the darkness and also leaning on love to make it through. To me this song is saying in part, "Things are tough, its dark and it's raining, but isn't the rain also beautiful? It's cold but your love is keeping me warm."

Recorded primarily at his home in Portland and mixed by Cooper Crain (Bitchin' Bajas, Cave), the songs on Earth Trip make deft use of space through their lean arrangements, guest Barry Walker's shimmering pedal steel, open and elongated guitar melodies, and upfront and intimate vocals.

Johnson describes the arrangements this way; "I was trying to capture that feeling when you take psychedelics and they just start coming on - maybe objects start buzzing in the edges of your vision, you start seeing slight trails, maybe the characteristics of sound change subtly. But you're not fully tripping yet. Cooper got the idea right away and his mix really captures that feeling." Johnson's lithe guitar playing treads an equally fine line between country and cosmic, melodies blooming into long reverb trails and solos evocative of radiant summer warmth.

Listen here: