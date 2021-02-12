Rory Feek Lays Bare His Love and Loss in 'Me & The Blues'

Rory Feek has built a reputation for his openness and honesty, documenting his love, life, and family in his music, writing, and reality shows. The Grammy award-winning musician and New York Times bestselling author has been intensely candid about the painful journey of losing his wife, Joey, to cancer in 2016. In a raw new track, "Me & The Blues," Rory shares the reality of living with a loss so deep that it threatens to overwhelm.

﻿As with so many who have experienced the loss of a spouse, giving in isn't an option. Since Joey's passing, Rory has been a single dad, raising their now-six-year-old daughter, Indiana. As a parallel to the triumph of fatherhood, the song goes behind the scenes in his struggle to maintain a connection between the beautiful past and the painful present.

"Me & The Blues" will be featured on Gentle Man, Rory's first solo album and the first he's recorded without Joey. Set for release via Gaither Music on June 18th, a week before Father's Day, Gentle Man will feature appearances by some of Rory's good friends and fellow musicians, including Vince Gill.

Although this is Rory's first album in recent years, he has released projects including television shows, books, and more. In 2020, he premiered This Life I Live, an intimate docu-series detailing his ordinary-yet-extraordinary life as a single father, family man, and musician. He also published a children's book inspired by his daughter, Indiana: The Day God Made You. In September, Rory opened his Hardison Mill Homestead School to children everywhere via The One Room Schoolhouse web series.

The common theme in all of Rory's projects is everyday life, family, and love. However, these stories don't come without heartache. By sharing his own grief in "Me & The Blues," Rory demonstrates how the greatest strength comes from giving oneself permission to be raw, open, and vulnerable.

Watch the video for "Me & The Blues" below or listen to it on all popular music download and streaming platforms.

Feek is a New York Times bestselling author and Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter. He is most well-known as one-half of Joey+Rory, a country music duo with his late wife, Joey. The couple captured the attention of America originally when they were featured on the CMT series, Can You Duet, and captured its heart a few years later as Rory chronicled their love story, the birth of their daughter, Indiana, and Joey's cancer battle on his blog, as well as their preparation for her passing in March 2016 at age 40. Since, he's released a documentary, To Joey, With Love, and a memoir, This Life I Live: One Man's Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever (Thomas Nelson). He has three daughters and lives on a farm south of Nashville with the youngest, six-year-old Indiana, where they recently built The Hardison Mill Homestead School, a one-room schoolhouse for Indy and other local children to attend.