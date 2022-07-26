Rooted Releases New Single 'Dime a Dozen'

Rising Asian-American indie-rock band, Rooted, has released their new single, "Dime a Dozen," a catchy tune about letting the negativity go and having the power in choosing to stay positive. "Dime a Dozen" is now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

"Dime a Dozen'' offers an uplifting message of prioritizing positivity in the face of struggle. Combining melodic piano and powerful guitar riffs with sincere lyrics like, "I won't give up hope; gonna go for broke," the track inspires listeners to harness optimism to work towards the good in life. "It seems like every day we face new problems, drama, and conflict in our lives," explains band member Maddox Lim.

"This song is about letting those problems go and choosing to stay positive and hopeful instead." That deliberate choice to savor the good, in tandem with the track's optimistic brightness, is an authentic reflection of the positive outlook that Rooted's members choose to have. The track was written by Maddox Lim, and produced, mixed, and mastered by singer-songwriter and producer Bernard Yagee from Baron, Lebanon.

Rooted is composed of five middle school rockers, singer-songwriters Maddox Lim and Genevieve Thai, Valen Shieh on bass guitar, Karissa Lee on guitar, and Selina Ye on keyboard and synth. The indie-pop rock band is ready to turn their dreams into realities. The band took off after building their fanbase with their performances at festivals, school events, street fairs, and more.

Their debut single and video "Waiting" was touted by Grimy Goods, The Hidden Hits, Divine Magazine, and more. The band has also taken part in the Los Angeles College of Music's annual program, "Summer Xperience," which also boosted their following. The five friends aim to project optimism in their music which is captured in their new single, "Dime a Dozen."

Enthusiastic, authentic, and vibrant, Rooted presents brand new music that will keep crowds wanting more. Their captivating and memorable new single, "Dime a Dozen," is now available on streaming services worldwide.

Listen to the new single here: