Ronnie Dunn Releases Solo Album RE-DUNN Today

After an unstoppable 2019, country icon Ronnie Dunn is thrilled to kick off the new decade with the release of his highly-anticipated solo album RE-DUNN today.

Calling it "the soundtrack to my life," RE-DUNN is a passion project for Dunn; featuring 24 covers of country and rock songs that have impacted his life and shaped his career along the way.

"I did this for the singer in me," Dunn says, "I stepped off the stage, took a seat as a fan, and let the songs carry the show."

Dunn has been giving fans a taste of this album since its announcement on September 6, 2019, releasing two new singles every four weeks. His versions of "Amarillo By Morning," "Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)," "How Long," "That's How I Got To Memphis," "That's The Way Love Goes," "Showdown," "I Won't Back Down" and "The Cowboy Rides Away," "Wonderful Tonight" and "Peaceful Easy Feeling" were all released leading up to the full album's debut and have garnered high critical praise.

RE-DUNN Full Track List:

1."Amarillo by Morning"

2. "Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)"

3. "That's How I Got to Memphis"

4. "It Never Rains In Southern California"

5. "How Long"

6. "Drinkin' Thing"

7. "Together Again"

8. "Peaceful Easy Feeling"

9. "Against The Wind"

10. "If You Don't Know Me By Now"

11. "I Won't Back Down"

12. "The Cowboy Rides Away"

13. "Showdown"

14. "Wonderful Tonight"

15. "Ashes By Now"

16. "That's The Way Love Goes"

17. "I'm Not In Love"

18. "Brown Eyed Girl"

19. "You Don't Know Me"

20. "Ridin' My Thumb To Mexico"

21. "A Showman's Life"

22. "Good Time Charlie's Got The Blues"

23. "Aime"

24. "I Can't Help It (If I'm Still In Love With You)"





