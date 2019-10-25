Ronnie Dunn Releases Next Two Singles From 'RE-DUNN'

Country legend and recent Country Music Hall of Fame inductee, Ronnie Dunn has released "That's The Way Love Goes" and "Showdown," the two newest singles from RE-DUNN, his highly anticipated covers project today.

"That's The Way Love Goes" & "Showdown" join Dunn's critically acclaimed versions of "Amarillo By Morning," "Long Cool Woman (In A Black Dress)," "How Long" and "That's How I Got To Memphis," which have already been released off of the 24-track project.

Dunn says, '"That's The Way Love Goes" is an all-time favorite, it was one of those songs that we sang in every bar, club and beer joint that we played in back in my bar band days. I think "Showdown" is probably a curve ball to many country fans, it's written by Jeff Lynne and was an Electric Light Orchestra hit."

Every four weeks, two new singles (one country and one rock) will become available leading up to the album's debut on January 10, 2020. RE-DUNN is a passion project for Dunn, featuring covers of country and rock songs that all have shaped his life and career along the way.

Listen to "Showdown" here:





