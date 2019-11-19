Rome Ramirez Of Sublime With Rome Announces Rome & Duddy Friends & Family Tour

Rome Ramirez of Sublime With Rome announces the Rome & Duddy - Friends & Family co-headline tour with Duddy of Dirty Heads today. The two well known artists will be touring the U.S. with support from Micah Brown starting February 25th in Midland, TX and ending on March 19th in Nashville, TN. Rome's presales are live starting today until Thursday, November 21st at 10PM local time with the presale password: FAMILY. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, November 22nd at 10AM local time. Purchase tickets for the Rome & Duddy - Friends & Family tour, HERE.

"The friends and family tour is to celebrate but me and Duddy knowing each other for over 10 years. We both got our starts performing with the acoustic guitar and our voice. That's it. We just wanted to get together and bring it to the fans. Really broken down and will play some new stuff we have cooking up. Hopefully, we'll be able to expand on this and bring other singers from bands who may want to come out on the road and do this every year with us."

The special project started in 2008 when Rome and Duddy released Lay Me Down, which would go on to be the first song in history from an independent label to reach #1 on Billboard's rock songs chart. The song would remain on Billboard's alternative chart for 11 weeks. The Friends & Family Tour will be a stripped down and intimate version of the Sublime and Dirty Heads live experience fans know and love - each concert will include separate acoustic sets by Rome and Duddy, and both artists will perform together to close the show. Micah Brown of Iration will open on select dates, making it an all-star night with some of the scene's favorite artists.

Sublime with Rome made its debut in 2009 at Cypress Hill's Smokeout Festival in San Bernardino, California. They recently finished recording their 3rd full length album, Blessing (May 27th), which debuted at #2 on the Current Alternative Album Chart, #10 on the Current Digital Albums Chart, and #26 on the Billboard Top Albums Chart. Blessings, was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Paramore, Linkin Park), and "Wicked Heart" was co-produced by Rob Cavallo and Andrew Goldstein (Robert DeLong, Blackbear, Lauv). Listen to "Light On", "Spiderweb", "Blackout", "Wicked Heart", and most recently "Thank U", a tribute video to fans who have supported the band throughout the years, off the forthcoming release.

ROME & DUDDY TOUR DATES

February 25 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

February 26 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

February 28 - Kansas City, MO Voodoo Lounge

February 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater

March 2 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

March 3 - Fargo, N*E*R*D - Fargo Theatre

March 6 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

March 8 - Providence, RI - The VETS

March 10 - Anapolis, MD - Rams Head Live

March 12 - Beverly, MA - Cabot

March 13 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

March 14 - Verona, NY - Showroom at Turing Stone Resort & Casino

March 15 - Killington, VT - Killington Ski Resort

March 17 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

March 18 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

March 19 - Nashville, TN - CMA Theatre





Related Articles View More Music Stories