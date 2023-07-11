RokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist Lineup

Packages and passes go on sale July 18 at 10am EDT.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

RokIsland Fest 2024 has unveiled its full lineup set for January 16-20 on the island of Key West, FL.  Hosted by legendary radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, the third annual music festival returns with its most dynamic list of artists to date including legendary hitmakers and alternative/hard rock icons such as Bret Michaels, Stone Temple Pilots, Tom Keifer (Cinderella), Night Ranger, Buckcherry, Don Felder,  Mr. Big and more. 

RokIsland Fest 2024 is brought to you by the Monroe County Tourist Development Council

“RokIsland Fest’s continued priority is for attendees to have access to preeminent, unforgettable live music performances. This year is no exception,” says Kyle Carter, co-founder of RokIsland Fest Key West. 

“Friday night will include an all-hits mashup, curated by the one and only Bret Michaels. It will be billed as ‘Parti – Gras,' a multi-hour journey featuring Bret himself, Dee Snider (Twisted Sister), Lou Gramm (Foreigner) and Jefferson Starship. For a festival that’s already about experiences, this show is another dimension and an ‘experience within the experience’ and we think fans will have a sore voice after this one!” 

With most of the RokIsland Fest performances taking place at The Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater, the boutique venue provides an intimate performance atmosphere unique to other rock festivals around the world.

In addition to four days of rousing, full-throttle live shows along the Gulf waters of Key West, festival attendees will also have unparalleled access to world-class hotels, local fare from renowned restaurants and endless options for recreational excursions and activities (sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, etc.) -- a true rock and roll experience in a destination paradise.

Full experience packages allow RokIsland Fest’s incredible concierge team to book a specially curated experience based on the personal interests of attendees along with an exclusive kick-off party in addition to their four-day festival pass.

It also includes lodging, a sunset sail with live music on a 60-foot catamaran, exclusive discounts and much more. The pass-only option includes access to all festival performances (does not include lodging). For more information, please visit http:///www.rokislandfest.com.   

RokIsland Fest 2024 Lineup

Night Ranger

Mr. Big

Winger

Wig Wam

Tom Keifer (Cinderella)

Don Felder

L.A. Guns

Enuff Z’Nuff

Bret Michaels

Dee Snider

Lou Gramm (Foreigner)

Jefferson Starship

Trixter (acoustic)

Stone Temple Pilots

Buckcherry

Lit

Bowling For Soup



