Roger O'Donnell Debuts New Solo Record, 2 RAVENS

Out today, 2 Ravens sees O'Donnell (The Cure), with aid of the vocal talents of Jennifer Pague (Vita and the Woolf) bring to life the melancholic beauty and solitude of the English countryside. The musical mastery of composer, keyboardist, and artistic visionary Roger O'Donnell goes far beyond what he is capable of with a Moog synthesizer. A deeply personal project, 2 Ravens is an astonishingly transformative effort for O'Donnell, as its gorgeous and lush arrangements make for a groundbreaking example of 21st century neoclassical. Courtesy of the vocal talents of Jennifer Pague, the enthralling emotive journey that is 2 Ravens is taken to remarkable new heights, evoking the quaint nostalgic imagery of the rural English countryside that O'Donnell holds dear.

Yet as much as that familiar atmosphere is informed by sentimentality, the English countryside's associated sense of solitude brings with it a whole other layer to 2 Ravens one starkly more melancholic in its haunting beauty. Recorded over the course of five days at London's Air Edel Studios, 2 Ravens features contributions from some of Roger's favorite musicians, including the likes of Alisa Liubarskaya, Miriam Wakeling, Aled Jones, Nadine Nagen and Daniel Gea.

2 Ravens will be released digitally on April 24th via 99X/10 Records/Caroline International, with the physical release following on July 24th.





