May. 20, 2019  

Roger Dean Joins YES' 'The Royal Affair Tour'

World-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean-whose masterful artwork has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia-has joined the much-anticipated North American concert tour, "The Royal Affair Tour," as a special guest. Headlined by prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES, the trek launches Wednesday, June 12 in Bethlehem, PA and wrapsSunday, July 28 in Saratoga, CA. See below for full list of tour dates and go towww.yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.

At every show on this must-see best-of-British-rock show--also featuring Asia with the return of founding member Steve Howe in a special performance, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown-Roger Dean will be in the venue's reception/foyer area with an exhibition of his artwork. He will also be available to sign merchandise including "The Royal Affair Tour" poster which he created and designed. His work--known for striking other-worldly landscapes--has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.

YES, the most enduring, ambitious, and virtuosic progressive band in rock history, isSteve Howe (guitar--joined 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes(keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood(guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015), with Jay Schellen on additional drums.

"The Royal Affair Tour" commences on what would have been John Wetton's 70th birthday (June 12), so there will be a special celebration of his life at the Bethlehem, PA show. And Alan White's 70th birthday (June 14) will be celebrated YES-style at theFarmingdale, New York show.

The tour dates for "THE ROYAL AFFAIR TOUR" are as follows:

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

WED

6/12

Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem Event Center

FRI

6/14

Farmingville, NY

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater

SAT

6/15

Atlantic City, NJ

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

SUN

6/16

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

THU

6/20

Westchester, NY

Westchester County Center

FRI

6/21

Pittsburgh, PA

Stage AE

SAT

6/22

Baltimore, MD

MECU Pavillion

MON

6/24

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

TUE

6/25

Lewiston, NY

Artpark Amphitheater

THU

6/27

Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

SAT

6/29

Gilford, NH

Bank of NH Pavilion

SUN

6/30

Providence, RI

Bold Point Park

^WED

7/3

Rochester Hills, MI

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

FRI

7/5

Columbus, OH

Express Live

SAT

7/6

Aurora, IL

RiverEdge Park

MON

7/8

Nashville, TN

Grand Ole Opry House

WED

7/10

Cary, NC

Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park

^FRI

7/12

Clearwater, FL

Ruth Eckerd Hall

SAT

7/13

Hollywood, FL

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

MON

7/15

New Orleans

Saenger Theatre

TUE

7/16

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre

^THU

7/18

St Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

SAT

7/20

Irving, TX

Toyota Music Factory

SUN

7/21

Rogers, AR

Walmart AMP

^WED

7/24

Phoenix, AZ

Comerica Theatre

FRI

7/26

Las Vegas, NV

The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

SAT

7/27

Irvine, CA

FivePoints Amphitheatre

SUN

7/28

Saratoga, CA

The Mountain Winery

^On sale TBD



