Roger Dean Joins YES' 'The Royal Affair Tour'

World-renowned English artist and designer Roger Dean-whose masterful artwork has graced classic album covers and posters, most prominently by YES and Asia-has joined the much-anticipated North American concert tour, "The Royal Affair Tour," as a special guest. Headlined by prog rock pioneers and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees YES, the trek launches Wednesday, June 12 in Bethlehem, PA and wrapsSunday, July 28 in Saratoga, CA. See below for full list of tour dates and go towww.yesworld.com/live for ticketing information.

At every show on this must-see best-of-British-rock show--also featuring Asia with the return of founding member Steve Howe in a special performance, John Lodge of The Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown-Roger Dean will be in the venue's reception/foyer area with an exhibition of his artwork. He will also be available to sign merchandise including "The Royal Affair Tour" poster which he created and designed. His work--known for striking other-worldly landscapes--has sold more than one hundred million copies worldwide.

YES, the most enduring, ambitious, and virtuosic progressive band in rock history, isSteve Howe (guitar--joined 1970), Alan White (drums since 1972), Geoff Downes(keyboards; first joined in 1980), Jon Davison (vocals since 2011) and Billy Sherwood(guitar/keyboards in the 1990s and the late Chris Squire's choice to take over bass/vocals in 2015), with Jay Schellen on additional drums.

"The Royal Affair Tour" commences on what would have been John Wetton's 70th birthday (June 12), so there will be a special celebration of his life at the Bethlehem, PA show. And Alan White's 70th birthday (June 14) will be celebrated YES-style at theFarmingdale, New York show.

The tour dates for "THE ROYAL AFFAIR TOUR" are as follows:

DATE LOCATION VENUE WED 6/12 Bethlehem, PA Bethlehem Event Center FRI 6/14 Farmingville, NY Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater SAT 6/15 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena SUN 6/16 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center THU 6/20 Westchester, NY Westchester County Center FRI 6/21 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE SAT 6/22 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavillion MON 6/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage TUE 6/25 Lewiston, NY Artpark Amphitheater THU 6/27 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts SAT 6/29 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion SUN 6/30 Providence, RI Bold Point Park ^WED 7/3 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre FRI 7/5 Columbus, OH Express Live SAT 7/6 Aurora, IL RiverEdge Park MON 7/8 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House WED 7/10 Cary, NC Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park ^FRI 7/12 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall SAT 7/13 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino MON 7/15 New Orleans Saenger Theatre TUE 7/16 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre ^THU 7/18 St Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre SAT 7/20 Irving, TX Toyota Music Factory SUN 7/21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP ^WED 7/24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre FRI 7/26 Las Vegas, NV The Joint (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino) SAT 7/27 Irvine, CA FivePoints Amphitheatre SUN 7/28 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

^On sale TBD





Related Articles View More Music Stories