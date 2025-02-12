Roe Kapara Shares New Unrestrained Alt-Rock Anthem

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Having expanded his sharp-eyed songwriting world over the past year, Los Angeles-based musician Roe Kapara shares his new single, “Feel Sexy.” His first release of 2025, “Feel Sexy” is a restless and self-aware anthem juggling self-perception and desire with a nod to early 2000s alt-rock in its Modest Mouse-esque flair.

“It’s about seeking love in a world obsessed with sex and desire while navigating the insecurities I have with my body,” Kapara explains. “I’ve always wanted to make something that felt like 2000s indie rock with a heavy down beat to it. I grew up listening to that stuff, so it will always be in the back of my head when writing.” Accompanying the track today is a visualizer that sees Kapara dressed to the nines in marching band garb, starring his irresistible baby goat companion, Flower. Check it out below.

The new single follows the release of Kapara’s sophomore EP, Big Cigars and Satin Shorts, last August, a collection of undeniable standouts that build on his reputation for crafting charmingly sardonic narratives. While his 2023 debut EP, I Hope Hell Isn’t Real, introduced his knack for balancing existential humor with visceral emotion, Big Cigars and Satin Shorts expands those boundaries for a collection as self-deprecating as it is self-assured, offbeat yet deeply resonant, toeing the line between sardonicism and sincerity. “Overall,” says Buzzbands LA, “there’s nothing that isn’t ear candy or food for thought, or both.”

Photo credit: Paige Strabala

Comments