Rod Stewart Bringing 'One Last Time' Tour to North America in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted singer-songwriter, has announced that he’s bringing his highly anticipated “One Last Time” tour to North America in 2025.

The tour, which has been thrilling audiences in Europe and Asia has also been a box office smash, grossed among The Top 20 Global Concert Tours of the year. The tour makes its US debut on Mar. 7 in Austin, Texas, and is confirmed for 20 shows across amphitheaters and arenas through Aug. 15. Each show promises an unprecedented evening of iconic hits and a concert production befitting one of the era’s greatest live performers. Full tour routing and ticketing information is available below.

“One Last Time” will see Rod reuniting with fellow Hall of Famers, Cheap Trick, as his special guests. Their last outing in 2022 was a critical and fan favorite. Featuring chart-topping hits spanning Stewart’s unparalleled career, his hits-packed setlist includes songs like, “You Wear It Well,” “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “The First Cut is the Deepest,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Every Picture Tells A Story,” “Infatuation,” “Forever Young,” “Ooh La La (I Wish That I Knew What I Know Now),” ”Young Turks,” Have I Told You Lately That I Love You,” “Rhythm of My Heart,” “Broken Arrow,” “Forever Young,” and many more.

Tickets for U.S. tour dates go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10AM via LiveNation.com. Rod Stewart Fan Club members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10AM via RodStewart.com. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Nov. 20 at 10AM. Citi is the official card of Rod Stewart’s Encore Tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Nov. 19 at 10AM until Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10PM through the Citi Entertainment program, visit www.citientertainment.com. All presales are in local time and will run through Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10PM.

In the sixth decade of his career and not slowing down, in 2024 Rod released his 33rd studio album, Swing Fever, a collaboration with Jools Holland with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra (Warner Records), toured Asia and Europe before wrapping his record-setting 13-year Las Vegas residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits. He will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace March – June 2025, with “The Encore Shows” featuring his biggest hits, plus surprises from the songbook, swing, as well as deep cuts, and stunning new production elements. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Cheap Trick are an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “He’s A Whore,” “California Man” and “Dream Police” to “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me.”

Rod Stewart “Encore” 2025 Summer North American Tour with special guests Cheap Trick:

3/07/2025 Austin, TX Moody Center ATX

6/14/2025 Lake Tahoe, NV Outdoor Arena at Harveys*^

6/15/2025 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amp*^

7/8/2025 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/11/2025 Gilford, NH BankNH

7/12/2025 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/15/2025 Saratoga Springs NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/19/2025 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/22/2025 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

7/25/2025 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena^

7/26/2025 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/29/2025 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

8/1/2025 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/2/2025 Birmingham, AL Coca-Cola Amphitheater

8/5/2025 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

8/8/2025 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/9/2025 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

8/12/2025 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/14/2025 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

8/15/2025 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

*Not A Live Nation Date | ^Cheap Trick not on these dates

ABOUT CHEAP TRICK

Cheap Trick, the iconic rock band hailing from Illinois, has been rocking stages and winning over fans with their timeless sound for over five decades. Known for their electrifying live performances, catchy melodies, and innovative songwriting, Cheap Trick has become a staple in rock music history. With hits like “I Want You to Want Me”, “Dream Police”, “The Flame”, and “Surrender,” this legendary band continues to inspire and entertain audiences with their signature blend of hard rock and power-pop sensibilities. Cheap Trick is part of the very fiber of American music, inspiring and delighting generations with their unique union of massive melodies and razorblade riffs, their own special brand of mischievous wit and maximum rock ‘n’ roll. The band was formed in 1973 by guitarists Rick Nielsen, bassist TomPetersson, and drummer Bun. E Carlos.

One year later, Robin Zander joined the group. The current lineup consists of Nielsen, Petersson and Zander. Both Nielsen and Zander’s sons joining as guest members when the band tours. Cheap Trick released their self-titled debut album in 1977. Later that year, they found success in Japan with the release of their second album, In Color. They achieved mainstream popularity in the US in 1979 with the triple-platinum live album Budokan and a Top 10 single, a live recording of “I Want You to Want Me.” More success followed with the album Dream Police In 1979, which reached number 6 on Billboard 200. The band experienced another resurgence in the late eighties when they topped US charts with power ballad “The Flame.” Cheap Trick maintain an almost constant touring schedule, having performed live more than 5,000 times since their formation. They have sold more than 20 million albums and built a dedicated cult following. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, where the original four members performed.

About Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music with more than 250 million records and singles sold worldwide. His signature voice, style and songwriting have transcended all genres of popular music, including rock, folk, soul, R&B, and the Great American Songbook, making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career. Stewart has earned a number of the industry’s highest awards, including two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times best-selling author, GRAMMYLiving Legend, and in 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Comments