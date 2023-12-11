Rocky Kramer's Rock & Roll Tuesdays to Present CHRISTMAS SPECIAL On Twitch

Join the guitar virtuoso on Twitch for an amazing show on December 12th at 7 PM PT.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 2 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 3 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Rocky Kramer's Rock & Roll Tuesdays to Present CHRISTMAS SPECIAL On Twitch

Rocky Kramer will be hosting his "Christmas Special" on this week's episode of Rocky Kramer's Rock & Roll Tuesdays on Twitch. Tune into Twitch on Tuesday, December 12th, at 7 PM PT for this amazing show.

Rocky Kramer is a guitar virtuoso, often being compared to the greatest guitar players in the world. Rocky has performed on shows with some of the greatest musicians on the planet including Ozzy Osbourne, John Lodge, Steve Vai, Leland Sklar, Kenny Aronoff, Tommy James, Verdeen White, Ten Years After, BuckCherry, Rick Wakeman and more.

Rocky's first studio album, "Firestorm" is now available worldwide through Allied Artists Music Group, together with an epic music video of his #1 Global DRT Chart topper single, "Rock Star", that also picked up a Best Rock Performance nod at the 2019 Hollywood Music In Media Awards ("HMMA").

Rocky Kramer was recently cast in The Mutt Productions/ Allied Artists rock n' roll time travel comedy adventure "Rockin' In Time" where he will play the film's lead character, Lars Olsen. The film is being directed by Aaron Lee Lopez (of the "Teenage Girl" franchise) and is being produced by multi-platinum and six-time Grammy Award winning musician turned motion picture producer, Kurt Wipfli.

Watch Rocky Kramer's "Rock Star" Music Video here:

https://youtu.be/SKx6zN1DydQ

Watch Rocky Kramer's Rock & Roll Tuesdays "Christmas Special" on December 12th, 2023 at 7 PM PT on Twitch here:

http://www.twitch.tv/rockykramer

The official website for Rocky Kramer may be found at http://www.RockyKramer.com

Visit Rock & Roll Tuesdays with Rocky Kramer on IMDB here:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt13299266/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nicki Minaj Announces Pink Friday 2 Tour Dates Photo
Nicki Minaj Announces 'Pink Friday 2' Tour Dates

Nicki Minaj has announced tour dates in support of her new 'Pink Friday 2' album. 'Pink Friday 2' is a followup to her 2010 debut album, 'Pink Friday,' and features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Future, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard. Find out all of the tour dates and how to get tickets here!

2
Janalynn Castelino Releases Rendition Of O Come All Ye Faithful Photo
Janalynn Castelino Releases Rendition Of 'O Come All Ye Faithful'

Multilingual singer-songwriter Janalynn Castelino spreads Christmas cheer with her ethereal rendition of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’.

3
Absolutely Kosher Signs Memphis Duo Nonconnah Photo
Absolutely Kosher Signs Memphis Duo Nonconnah

Absolutely Kosher has announced its first new signing since its relaunch in October. The Memphis duo Nonconnah is the latest addition to the label's roster. Prolific partners Zachary and Denny Wilkerson Corsa are working on the first two of their new full-length albums for Absolutely Kosher, though release plans are still very much in the works.

4
Rising Country Artist Madison Olivia Opens For Parmalee Photo
Rising Country Artist Madison Olivia Opens For Parmalee

Olivia has established herself and embedded her footprint firmly in the Country Music World. With genre influences from country, pop and R&b Soul, including Shania Twain, Sugarland, Carrie Underwood, Adele and Parmalee, Madison Olivia has become a favorite in her hometown region and regularly performing in Nashville, TN. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
THE LION KING