Rockettes & ABBA Create 'Dancing Queen' TikTok Duet Challenge

The Radio City Rockettes and ABBA recently collaborated on a super fun dance video to the band's iconic hit "Dancing Queen." The Rockettes, America's "dancing queens," are kicking off the #DancingQueenDuet Challenge on Tiktok in celebration of ABBA's return after 40 years!

Fans are encouraged to duet the Rockettes video with their versions of the dance, watch the original TikTok and the dance tutorial below!

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes starts today at Radio City Music Hall and runs through Jan. 2, and "Voyage," ABBA's first album in 40 years, is also available today via Universal Music Group.

The Christmas Spectacular 2021 production will feature more Rockettes numbers than ever before, including the return of the beloved lyrical number, "Snow," which transforms the Great Stage into a magical winter wonderland. With the return of "Snow," the Rockettes now perform in nine numbers throughout the 90-minute production - with more technically complex and different styles of dance than ever before.

With nearly 400 million albums sold worldwide, 17 No. 1 hits and over 16 million weekly global streams, ABBA are one of the world's most successful music acts of all time. Content using the #ABBA hashtag on TikTok recently reached one billion views, without the catalogue officially being available on the platform. ABBA was inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, and 'Dancing Queen', one of their most beloved songs, was added to the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2015.

Watch the dance tutorial here: