Rock Band Kansas To Bring 50th Anniversary Tour To Fort Myers, January 2024

KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band's illustrious history.

Jan. 23, 2023  
America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be touring 50 select North American cities to celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary. KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band's illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live.

KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road is scheduled to premiere on June 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA and conclude on January 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The Tour includes a January 19, 2024 date at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. Tickets for this date will go on-sale Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10pm local time.

KANSAS fan club followers can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10am local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10pm local time.

In 1973, the "garage band" from Topeka was discovered by Wally Gold, signed by Don Kirshner, and released their debut album in 1974. KANSAS has gone on to compile a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums. KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single 'Carry On Wayward Son,' and another triple-Platinum single 'Dust in the Wind.' Most recently, KANSAS has released two Billboard charting albums with 2016's The Prelude Implicit and 2020's The Absence of Presence.

"Our entire career has been a winding journey," comments KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. "Whether it's been the 'original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90's and 'dinosaur bands' losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent 'rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road."

To further celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of KANSAS. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across KANSAS's sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song 'Can I Tell You.' Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of KANSAS is available now. Fans can order it here - https://kansas.lnk.to/AnotherForkInTheRoad-50YearsOfKansas

"I'm incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour," adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. "I tell people I'm not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of KANSAS, but also some songs that haven't been performed live in decades."

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences.

KANSAS is set to perform its "KANSAS Classics" set during concert dates in March, April, and May of 2023.




More Hot Stories For You


