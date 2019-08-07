Robyn to Return to U.S. for Four Shows This Fall

Following a string of summer tour dates and festival appearances, Robyn has announced she will be returning to the U.S. for FOUR MORE SHOWS this fall in support of her critically acclaimed new album Honey, out now on Konichiwa/Interscope Records. The dates are below; special guests ESG will be joining all dates except ACL. These will be Robyn's last shows in the U.S. in 2019.

A number of pre-sales will be happening throughout the week -- check Robyn'ssocials for more info. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, August 19 at 10AM in all local time zones.

New North American tour dates:

10/08/19 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

10/10/19 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! (Outdoors)

10/13/19 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15/19 Dallas, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

Photo Credit: Clare Shilland





