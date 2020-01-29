Rivershine Release Love Inspired Music Video

Country Band RIVERSHINE hailing from Louisville/Indiana released an inspiring music video to their sophomore single "Like That" on January 28, 2020. The video release coincides with it's fast movement up the Music Row Breakout Country Chart currently at #64.



The music video is a romantic depiction of a love like no other with it's genuine portrayal of the lyrical storyline with band and family members who are featured in the video. Lead singer Richard Chamberlain and his wife give the audience a look into their sweet relationship while Richard's parents help tell the story of "Like That" bringing tribute and testimony to their love of a lifetime! Seeing them so in love leaves no doubt how truly special it is to have a love "Like That". The video was produced by: Chad Coleman Self (Self Made Drones and Productions) Shelbyville, Kentucky.



The song was actually pitched to the band by one of the writers to lead guitarist/vocalist Dave Helbig who shared, "It is such a great song, and when we heard it, we just couldn't believe no one had cut it before?" The band was happy to take the opportunity and recorded the catchy ballad at Magic Shack Studios, with Executive Producers - Mark Slaughter and RIVERSHINE. The band took the song to production with Slaughter after sharing the single at live performances and on their radio tour. We are so thrilled to bring the song to life in video for our fans."



The single is available on all digital streaming and download retailers ie; iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Google. "Like That" is an upbeat tribute to the positive energy and power of love done right. "Like That" was written by Betsy Walter (Betsy Walter is an award-winning songwriter, producer, arranger and vocalist. As a Producer, she has 2 Billboard Top 10 Charting Albums, 1 Billboard Top 200 Album, and 1 Amazon Top 100 Best Seller.





