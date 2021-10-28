River Kittens to Join Samantha Fish on New Tour Dates

St. Louis, Missouri based duo River Kittens have announced that they will be joining Samantha Fish on tour for several dates along the East Coast beginning November 7 in Philadelphia.

Following their run with Fish, the duo will join The Allman Family Revival as the only opening act for the full 19-day cross-country tour and celebration of the life, spirit and music of Gregg Allman, hosted by his son, Blues Music Award-winning Devon Allman, and anchored by his group, The Allman Betts Band.

Earlier this year the duo released their debut EP titled Soaking Wet via Devon Allman's Create Records, recorded at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis, TN.

"We were so thrilled for the opportunity to work with Devon Allman on Soaking Wet. It was truly a blast from start to finish. We can't even describe how honored and humbled we are to have tracked these songs at Sun Studios. It was so surreal for us to be able to add our small contribution to the history of such a legendary space. We really feel that this record is quintessentially River Kittens - brutally honest, tons of fun, and slow and sweet when it needs to be."

Tour Dates

W/ SAMANTHA FISH

11/7 @ Union Transfer | Philadelphia, PA

11/9 @ Empire Live | Albany, NY

11/10 @ The Warehouse | Fairfield, CT

11/11 @ The Fillmore Silver Spring | Silver Spring, MD

11/12 @ XL Live | Harrisburg, PA

11/13 @ Stone Pony | Asbury Park, NJ

11/14 @ The National | Richmond, VA

W/ THE ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL

11/27 @ The Factory | St. Louis, MO

11/29 @ Majestic Theater | Dallas, TX

11/30 @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater | Austin, TX

12/1 @ Saenger Theater | New Orleans, LA

12/2 @ Coca-Cola Roxy | Atlanta, GA

12/3 @ Van Wezel PAC | Sarasota, FL

12/5 @ The Paramount | Huntington, NY

12/7 @ Orpheum Theater | Boston, MA

12/8 @ Beacon Theater | New York, NY

12/9 @ The Met | Philadelphia, PA

12/10 @ Fillmore | Silver Springs, MD

12/11 @ Michigan Theater | Ann Arbor, MI

12/12 @ Chicago Theater | Chicago, IL

12/14 @ Brady Theater | Tulsa, OK

12/16 @ Arizona Federal Theatre | Phoenix, AZ

12/17 @ Theater at Virgin Hotels | Las Vegas, NV

12/18 @ The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

12/19 @ The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

12/31 @ Macon City Auditorium | Macon, GA