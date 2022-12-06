Rising R&B Artist SHAY 24K Releases 'About Me'

Canadian R&B singer, Shay 24K dropped her newest single, "About Me" on all major music platforms. The singer's seductive vocals are on full display with the highly anticipated release.

The team behind Shay, Green Money Entertainment worked closely with the artist to bring out the very best in the singer/song writer. "About Me" has special meaning behind it and it was important to the artist to get it right.

The single addresses Shay's feelings towards her past relationships, and how she changed her focus on providing the best life for her son. Shay 24K has come into her own and her music is headed up the charts. Her vision is clear, and her music is strong.

Shay 24K comes from a music based/ artistic family. Music is in her DNA. Shay's Father was an Artist, and she remembers watching him perform, from a very young age and knew this is what she wanted to do.... sing. But that step came later for her. Shay worked behind the scenes with her brother, Andre an artist, painter (Hip Pop Art) contributing and promoting his success.

When Andre passed away, life changed, a devastated Shay put her heartbreak on display in her music. The singer feels her brother is watching over her. He is a constant source of inspiration for the R&B artist, who brings that raw emotion to her writing and performing. Her fans hear the joy and the pain in her music.

"About Me" single is the next step of the journey for Shay. She knew it was time to stand alone, confident that she has brought with her what it takes to soar to the next level. Shay 24K has stepped into the light... her light, her music, her way.

Listen to the new single here: