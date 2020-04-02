Rising Mei River Unveils 'Peter Parker'

Swedish vocalist, songwriter and producer Mei River shares a new track "Peter Parker" today-listen below!

The rising artist's debut EP Tall Trees That Never Fell is forthcoming.

"I like the idea of making a song which sounds upbeat and fun, and then if you really listen to it it's more serious," Mei River says "'Peter Parker' is about issues with alcohol, prescription drugs and losing your mind, but put in a fun vibe."

The new track follows Mei River's debut single "Her," which premiered alongside a music video.

Born Fredrik Eriksson, Mei River is a multitalented singer and producer whose music asks a simple question: why is it so easy to feel so lost? After years of producing for other artists, he decided to do something about his persisting feelings of confusion and loneliness and put his own voice into songs. He ended up with music that helped him process his emotions more readily than talking about them ever could. "I use music to say things I don't dare say in real life," he says. "Instead of just saying, 'I'm sad, boohoo,' I try to build up that space of how I'm feeling and also channel how I felt."

While Mei River often sings about feeling aimless, the vibrant sonic qualities of his music create an important contrast that invites listeners in. He combines shades of exotica and funk with the homespun qualities of bedroom pop, experimenting with vocal effects and complex arrangements to give audiences a unique finished product that nods to Cashmere Cat, The Radio Dept. and Prefab Sprout. While the music may not offer concrete solutions to the burdens of the world, it does provide an essential respite, showing audiences that there's always beauty to be found if you look deeper.





