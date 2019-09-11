Rise Records Signs Bloodbather, Re-Releases Single

Rise Records is pleased to announce the signing of Broward County, Florida band Bloodbather.



The group-Jeffrey Georges [vocals], Matt Stokes [guitar, synths], and Kyler Millo [bass]- channels airtight, distorted guitars, chugging and cathartic hardcore tempos, and menacing industrial textures into an ominous and battering sonic ram that has been praised by Invisible Oranges and streamed nearly half-a-million times in just a year. Bloodbather will most certainly appeal to fans of Code Orange, Knocked Loose, and Vein.



The trio is working on new material for its Rise Records debut. But for now, Bloodbather have re-released the single "End" with a video.

"Everybody has their urges - things that they want to say or do whenever they're lost in a rage, want revenge, or are in a dark place in life. This song is not about being right or wrong, but about giving in to a primal act," the band said, offering insight into the track.



Bloodbather will embark on a tour with Of Mice & Men, For the Fallen Dreams, and Thousand Below this fall. All dates are below.



BLOODBATHER ON TOUR:

WITH OF MICE & MEN, FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS, THOUSAND BELOW:

9/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram

9/24 - San Diego, CA - Soma

9/25 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

9/27 - Salt Lake City - Complex

9/28 - Denver, CO - Marquis

9/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

10/3 - Columbus, OH - Basement

10/5 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

10/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's

10/7 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

10/8 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House*

10/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

10/11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

10/12 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

10/15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

10/17 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

10/19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground

*No OM&M





