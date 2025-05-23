Rio Romeo to Embark on Headline North American Tour This Fall

The run of dates will stop at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Lodge Room, Chicago’s Chop Shop, and more.
Rising Los Angeles-based butch artist Rio Romeo is set to embark on a headline North American tour this fall. Kicking off on October 2, the run of dates will stop at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Lodge Room, Chicago’s Chop Shop, Philadelphia’s World Cafe Live, DC’s Songbyrd, Minneapolis’ 7th Street Entry and many more. See below for full tour routing while tickets are on-sale now here.
Monday, September 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
Thursday, October 2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock
Friday, October 3 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
Sunday, October 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory
Monday, October 6 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
Tuesday, October 7 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd
Thursday, October 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Lounge at World Cafe Live
Friday, October 10 - Boston, MA- The Red Room at Cafe 939
Sunday, October 12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Tuesday, October 14 - Toronto, ON - Garrison
Wednesday, October 15 - Detroit, MI - Lager House
Friday, October 17 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop
Sunday, October 19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
Thursday, October 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Saturday, October 25 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
Sunday, October 26 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
Tuesday, October 28 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
Thursday, October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
The run of shows is in support of Rio’s forthcoming debut album Good Grief, which is set for release on July 18 via AWAL. The new music displays Rio's blossoming songwriting and vocal skills while their genre-fluid songs possess a musical-theater grandness vibrating with a punk vitality. Fans can listen to their previously released tracks “JOHNNYSCOTT” and "God's Got Something Out For Me” HERE and HERE, respectively.
With their new album Good Grief, they're taking stock of their whirlwind last five years, which have included homelessness, cross-country relocations, a new romance, a horrifying accident that resulted in brain and hip injuries—and the support of a fanbase that's helped them not just survive, but thrive. The idea of finding beauty in the hard times, while not sanding those difficulties down, runs deep throughout the album.
"Today, more people talk about things," observes Rio. "Back in 2015, I really could have used somebody saying that it was going to be okay, and that, fundamentally, you lose things in life, and that's okay. I felt like I didn't really have that person, and I want to be able to be that person for the many young Queer fans that I have. s's fed up…. That's why I choose to share what I share. I hope that it makes one person feel heard and feel less alone."
Rio is a force of nature whose open-book honesty and unbounded curiosity have made them a 2020’s cult hero. They've amassed more than 713,000 followers on TikTok and their breakthrough single, the longing "Nothing's New," has racked up more than 308 million streams on Spotify. Good Grief brings together nine songs from Rio's last five years, which serve as a companion piece to their 2022 EP Good God!
