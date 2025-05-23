Rio Romeo to Embark on Headline North American Tour This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising Los Angeles-based butch artist Rio Romeo is set to embark on a headline North American tour this fall. Kicking off on October 2, the run of dates will stop at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Los Angeles’ Lodge Room, Chicago’s Chop Shop, Philadelphia’s World Cafe Live, DC’s Songbyrd, Minneapolis’ 7th Street Entry and many more. See below for full tour routing while tickets are on-sale now here.

RIO ROMEO LIVE

Monday, September 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

Thursday, October 2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

Friday, October 3 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Sunday, October 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory

Monday, October 6 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

Tuesday, October 7 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Thursday, October 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Lounge at World Cafe Live

Friday, October 10 - Boston, MA- The Red Room at Cafe 939

Sunday, October 12 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Tuesday, October 14 - Toronto, ON - Garrison

Wednesday, October 15 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

Friday, October 17 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop

Sunday, October 19 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

Thursday, October 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Saturday, October 25 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

Sunday, October 26 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

Tuesday, October 28 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

Thursday, October 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

The run of shows is in support of Rio’s forthcoming debut album Good Grief, which is set for release on July 18 via AWAL. The new music displays Rio's blossoming songwriting and vocal skills while their genre-fluid songs possess a musical-theater grandness vibrating with a punk vitality. Fans can listen to their previously released tracks “JOHNNYSCOTT” and "God's Got Something Out For Me” HERE and HERE, respectively.

With their new album Good Grief, they're taking stock of their whirlwind last five years, which have included homelessness, cross-country relocations, a new romance, a horrifying accident that resulted in brain and hip injuries—and the support of a fanbase that's helped them not just survive, but thrive. The idea of finding beauty in the hard times, while not sanding those difficulties down, runs deep throughout the album.

"Today, more people talk about things," observes Rio. "Back in 2015, I really could have used somebody saying that it was going to be okay, and that, fundamentally, you lose things in life, and that's okay. I felt like I didn't really have that person, and I want to be able to be that person for the many young Queer fans that I have. s's fed up…. That's why I choose to share what I share. I hope that it makes one person feel heard and feel less alone."

Rio is a force of nature whose open-book honesty and unbounded curiosity have made them a 2020’s cult hero. They've amassed more than 713,000 followers on TikTok and their breakthrough single, the longing "Nothing's New," has racked up more than 308 million streams on Spotify. Good Grief brings together nine songs from Rio's last five years, which serve as a companion piece to their 2022 EP Good God!

