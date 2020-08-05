Ricky Comeaux Is Tilting Windmills With New Single 'I, Don Quixote'

The song is the second single from If I Ruled the World, Comeaux's solo debut album.

From the classic broadway musical "Man of La Mancha," "I, Don Quixote" is the second single from If I Ruled the World, Ricky Comeaux's solo debut album showcasing Comeaux's vocal range and innate ability to interpret classic songs with a unique perspective.

"I, Don Quixote" - Basically the title song from the 1965 musical "Man of La Mancha," it was the song I usually opened with after Jerry and I resurrected our act in 2005. It was a big showpiece live and I love the power it conveys here."

If I Ruled the World features dynamic, alternately subtle, soulful and explosive interpretations of 11 classic rock, pop, Broadway and film songs with music tracks produced in Los Angeles by veteran film and television composer and Founder of Musicomm Mark Holden, and vocals produced at Houston's Wire Road studios by Barry Coffing (Randy Travis, Michael McDonald, Cyndi Lauper), If I Ruled The World has a universal appeal that taps into that sweet spot in the pop marketplace where greats like Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman and Il Divo currently reign.

Along with the single "I, Don Quixote," The set includes "Theme from Kiss of the Spider Woman," Andrew Lloyd-Webber's "Tell Me On A Sunday," Roy Orbison's "It's Over," "I've Gotta Be Me" from "Golden Rainbow," Sondheim's "Not While I'm Around," "Carolina in the Morning," "If I Ruled The World," David Gates' "If," Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" and "Since I Fell For You," originated by Lenny Welch and later re-popularized by Al Jarreau.

"I, Don Quixote" is available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.

Back in the roaring 80's and 90s, when Ricky Comeaux was cementing his legend in Houston's musical and social circles doing thousands of gigs as the powerhouse vocal half of beloved duo Atwood and Comeaux, his vocal teacher gave him some sage advice. "Sing to the light, to the world and universe," Bettye Gardner told him. "Put your passion out there with no preconceptions except for the beauty of what you're doing."

Two decades after his initial split with multi-instrumentalist and longtime creative partner Jerry Atwood, having survived detour after emotional and physical detour which took him far from the magical world he's always loved the most, the dramatic tenor is taking Bettye's words to heart.

