Aug. 1, 2019  
Rickie Lee Jones Announces Additional U.S. Shows

Following recent U.S. dates which wrapped July 20 in Los Angeles, singer, songwriter and musician RICKIE LEE JONES is planning another run of shows before she heads to Europe for shows in the fall. The latest shows kick off October 7 in Asheville, NC and wrap October 23 in Minnesota. The European tour launches October 27 with a festival appearance at the Bluesfest at O2 Arena in London. RICKIE LEE's tour dates follow the release of KICKS, her newest collection of songs from the great American songbook, which was released in June.

On KICKS RICKIE LEE JONES spans two decades (50s-70s) of pop, rock and jazz, presenting her unique and sophisticated interpretations of these songs. JONES is that rare musician who has transcended the singer/songwriter mantle by incorporating different radio genres from the get-go and she continues that tradition on the forthcoming album. It is fitting that one of the American treasures of songwriters should be comfortable with this diverse collection of the great songwriters of the 20th century. KICKS was created entirely in New Orleans, using local musicians,mixers and studios. Produced by RICKIE LEE JONES with her bandmate, vibraphonist Mike Dillion, it features 10 songs of a highly infectious nature.

RICKIE LEE JONES' tour dates are as follows:

DATE

LOCATION

VENUE

THU

8/15

North Stonington, CT

Jonathan Edwards Winery

FRI

8/16

Boston, MA

City Winery Boston

SAT

8/17

Riverhead, NY

Suffolk Theater

MON

10/7

Asheville, NC

Asheville Music Hall

WED

10/9

Annapolis, MD

Ramshead

THU

10/10

Salisbury, MA

Blue Ocean Performing Arts Center

SAT

10/12

Ithaca, NY

Hangar Theatre

SUN

10/13

Norfolk, CT

Infinity Hall

TUE

10/15

Newark, NJ

Victoria Theatre

WED

10/16

Fairfield, CT

Stage 1

FRI

10/18

Detroit, MI

Magic Bag

SAT

10/19

Cincinnati, OH

Ludlow Garage

SUN

10/20

Chicago, IL

Old Town School of Folk

WED

10/23

Minneapolis, MN

Cedar Cultural Center

Photo credit: Nicole L. Galinson



