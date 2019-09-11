Richie Hawtin To Return To America For Last Close Show Of 2019

Iconic electronic music artist and technology visionary RICHIE HAWTIN today (September 11) announces he will return to America at the end of 2019 for the last show this year of CLOSE - his award-winning audio-visual show which takes you closer to his unique way of performing. The British / Canadian artist will play an extended show Saturday, November 23 at the famed Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles with special guest Joseph Capriati plus support from LA-native ONYVAA (Live) and local underground cornerstones Corey Sizemore b2b Richie Panic of Lights Down Low. Presented by Factory 93, tickets go on sale this Friday, September 13 at noon pt at www.thefactory93.com.

Hawtin's CLOSE explores the relationship between human creativity and the innovative technologies that enable an artist to express themselves. The show was voted Best Live Performance at the Ibiza DJ Awards in 2017. Having debuted the concept at Coachella followed by shows at Primavera Sound, ADE and Vivid LIVE at the Sydney Opera House, CLOSE opens up the DJ booth for a transparent masterclass in Spontaneity & Synchronicity. It represents how far the art of DJing can be pushed today, thanks to a completely improvised performance which means no two shows are the same.

The Palladium date will support Hawtin's next evolution of his award-winning CLOSE live show - the audiovisual mix album CLOSE combined, presented inside a made-for-mobile interactive app entitled 'CLOSER.' Set for release later this month, it is an experiment designed to bring greater transparency to the underlying art of DJing in the "press-play" era and intertwines three 'CLOSE live' performances from 2018 in Glasgow, Tokyo and London together with crowdsourced footage into a seamless interactive audiovisual experience. CLOSE combined is the next evolution in the lineage of Hawtin's iconic DE9 mix album, which Resident Advisor called one of the top mixes of the decade. It contains music from several of Hawtin's respected contemporaries, along with additional live production created with his on-stage arsenal of effects, drum machines and analog synthesizers. More information will be revealed very soon.

In recent years, HAWTIN's pioneering work has crossed over into artistic and cultural fields, collaborating with Anish Kapoor - one of the most influential sculptors working today - at the Grand Palais in Paris; performing live as Plastikman at the Guggenheim in New York for fashion designer Raf Simons; and creating soundscapes to the photographic work of Andreas Gursky at the Gagosian in New York and K20 in Dusseldorf. HAWTIN's electronic productions and DJ sets make him one of the most respected artists to emerge from the early 1990s techno scene.





