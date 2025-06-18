Renny Conti Sets EU/UK Shows Including Pitchfork Festival

The singer-songwriter will also be joining Samia on tour later this fall.
Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Renny Conti will perform at Pitchfork Festival in both Paris and London, and will also embark on a string of EU and UK tour dates. He’ll also be joining Samia on tour later this fall. Tickets for Renny Conti EU/UK dates are on sale now.
Rooted in the Brooklyn DIY scene, Conti released his self-titled breakout album this past January, earning him comparisons to Elliott Smith and Sufjan Stevens. The self-titled LP was a labor of love recorded in Williamsburg at Red Convertible Recordings with contributions from multiple friends. The result is a heartfelt, playful, and moving collection about love, grief, and nature.
11/1- Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival
11/5 - Antwerp, Belgium - HiFive Concert Series Trix
11/6 - Paris, France - Pitchfork Paris Festival
11/8 -London, United Kingdom - Pitchfork London Festival
11/9 - Manchester, United Kingdom - YES Basement (w/ No Windows)
11/10 -London, United Kingdom - Brixton Windmill
July 16 — Burlington, VT — Foam Brewers
July 17 — Portsmouth, NH — The Press Room
July 18 — Montreal, CAN — L’Esco
July 19 – Boston, MA - Rockwell
9/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
9/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
9/22 - Portland OR - Wonder Ballroom
9/23 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
9/24 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
9/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
9/27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
9/29 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
9/30 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
10/1 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Photo credit: Tate Shockley
