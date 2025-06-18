Renny Conti Sets EU/UK Shows Including Pitchfork Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Renny Conti will perform at Pitchfork Festival in both Paris and London, and will also embark on a string of EU and UK tour dates. He’ll also be joining Samia on tour later this fall. Tickets for Renny Conti EU/UK dates are on sale now.

Rooted in the Brooklyn DIY scene, Conti released his self-titled breakout album this past January, earning him comparisons to Elliott Smith and Sufjan Stevens. The self-titled LP was a labor of love recorded in Williamsburg at Red Convertible Recordings with contributions from multiple friends. The result is a heartfelt, playful, and moving collection about love, grief, and nature.

Renny Conti Live:

11/1- Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

11/5 - Antwerp, Belgium - HiFive Concert Series Trix

11/6 - Paris, France - Pitchfork Paris Festival

11/8 -London, United Kingdom - Pitchfork London Festival

11/9 - Manchester, United Kingdom - YES Basement (w/ No Windows)

11/10 -London, United Kingdom - Brixton Windmill

Supporting Merce Lemon:

July 16 — Burlington, VT — Foam Brewers

July 17 — Portsmouth, NH — The Press Room

July 18 — Montreal, CAN — L’Esco

July 19 – Boston, MA - Rockwell

Supporting Samia:

9/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

9/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

9/22 - Portland OR - Wonder Ballroom

9/23 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

9/24 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

9/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

9/27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

9/29 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

9/30 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

10/1 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Photo credit: Tate Shockley

