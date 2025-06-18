 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Renny Conti Sets EU/UK Shows Including Pitchfork Festival

The singer-songwriter will also be joining Samia on tour later this fall.

By: Jun. 18, 2025
Renny Conti Sets EU/UK Shows Including Pitchfork Festival Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Renny Conti will perform at Pitchfork Festival in both Paris and London, and will also embark on a string of EU and UK tour dates. He’ll also be joining Samia on tour later this fall. Tickets for Renny Conti EU/UK dates are on sale now. 

Rooted in the Brooklyn DIY scene, Conti released his self-titled breakout album this past January, earning him comparisons to Elliott Smith and Sufjan Stevens. The self-titled LP was a labor of love recorded in Williamsburg at Red Convertible Recordings with contributions from multiple friends. The result is a heartfelt, playful, and moving collection about love, grief, and nature. 

Renny Conti Live:

11/1- Amsterdam, Netherlands - London Calling Festival

11/5 - Antwerp, Belgium - HiFive Concert Series Trix

11/6 - Paris, France - Pitchfork Paris Festival

11/8 -London, United Kingdom - Pitchfork London Festival

11/9 - Manchester, United Kingdom - YES Basement (w/ No Windows)

11/10 -London, United Kingdom - Brixton Windmill

Supporting Merce Lemon:

July 16 — Burlington, VT — Foam Brewers

July 17 — Portsmouth, NH — The Press Room

July 18 — Montreal, CAN — L’Esco

July 19 – Boston, MA - Rockwell

Supporting Samia:

9/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

9/20 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

9/22 - Portland OR - Wonder Ballroom

9/23 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

9/24 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

9/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

9/27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

9/29 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

9/30 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

10/1 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Photo credit: Tate Shockley

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos