René Villa Premieres His New Single 'Te Quise Olvidar'

Dublin-based Costa Rican singer-songwriter René Villa is pleased to announce the release of his new song "Te Quise Olvidar", his first single of 2024.

Te Quise Olvidar, a romantic ballad that in the 90s propelled the group MDO to pop stardom.

From a very young age he had an interest in music and this was evident in every aspect of his life & demonstrated most noticeably in his poems turned to songs.

"Te Quise Olvidar" represents another exciting chapter in my musical journey; René Villa said. "I'm excited to share this heartfelt song with my fans and grateful for the opportunity to cover such a classic ballad."

René Villa underscores his commitment to reaching a global audience with his soulful melodies and compelling lyrics.

His latest single promises to resonate with listeners around the world, offering a timeless expression of love and loss.

For more information about René Villa and his latest single "Te Quise Olvidar", visit: https://youtube.com/@renevilla