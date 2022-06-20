Rebellion Festival and R-Fest Announce Stages and Set Times

It's the news Rebellion Festival regulars have been waiting for! Now is the time to start planning and scheduling as stages and times for both Rebellion Festival in The Winter Gardens and the new R-Fest outdoor festival, situated in front of Blackpool Tower on the promenade directly down from the Winter Gardens, have been announced.

With so many bands playing across the multiple stages at The Winter Gardens, and now the R-Fest outdoor stage, there is inevitably going to be clashes of some people's favourite bands, so meticulous planning is essential for those who want to see all of their preferences!

Full line-up, times and stages for both Rebellion and R-Fest here.

Rebellion Festival is the largest punk and alternative festival in the world and is returning this year to full-strength for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, with a robust line-up of punk legends that includes Sham 69, Bad Religion, Circle Jerks,cSparrer and Stiff Little Fingers among many, many more.

R-FEST will be located slap bang in front of Blackpool Tower on the promenade, directly down from the Winter Gardens. The organisers are building an arena with the sea on one side and the town on the other, with a capacity for 15,000 punters and space for bars, food, and band merchandise.

R-Fest Lineup

THURSDAY 4th AUGUST: Levellers, Hawkwind, Misty in Roots, Dreadzone, Ferocious Dog, Beans on Toast, Millie Manders and the Shut Up

FRIDAY 5th AUGUST: The Stranglers, The Undertones, The Skids, From the Jam, Toyah, Jilted John, The Vapors

SATURDAY 6th AUGUST: Gary Numan, Peter Hook & the Light, Pop Will Eat Itself, Spear of Destiny, The Wedding Present, Primitives, Pete Bentham & the Dinner Ladies

SUNDAY 7th AUGUST: Squeeze, Billy Bragg, Tom Robinson Band, Hollie Cook, Buzzcocks, Altered Images, I, Doris