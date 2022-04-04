Ray Charles' 'A Message from The People' 50th Anniversary Remaster Sets Release

Ray Charles' Tangerine Records has announced today that it is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of one of Charles most important and impactful albums; A Message from The People. This special remastered 50th Anniversary edition of the landmark recording, will be available June 17th on Vinyl, CD and all streaming services for the first time in more than 10 years.

Originally released on April 4, 1972, A Message from The People remains one of Charles' most celebrated albums, as well as the most socially conscious work of his six-decade career. The record directly confronts societal ills of poverty and injustice while offering a universal message of brotherhood and hope for peace; topics that are as relevant today as they were 50 years ago.

The album includes classic tracks like "They'll Be No Peace on Earth Without All Men As One," "Abraham, Martin and John," the Gospel infused "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "Heaven Help Us All." The album also includes Ray's recording of "Hey Mister," which was played during a Congressional joint hearing in 1972 to speak on behalf of common citizens to a government that was widely seen as ignoring their needs. Perhaps most impactful track is Ray's classic rendition of "America the Beautiful," which quickly became our second national anthem and has inspired countless generations since its release 50 years ago. A new video of the iconic track has also been shared today in honor of this historic release.

According to PopMatters: "If one human voice could dignify the plight of the impoverished, celebrate the brief respite of the working class and honor the patriotism of a people, in that post-turbulent era of the early '70's - that instrument would belong to the singer-pianist Ray Charles."

The unprecedented success of A Message from The People made 1972 a seminal year for Ray Charles. Also recorded that same year was the previously unreleased Ray Charles Live In Stockholm 1972, just discovered in 2021. This recording captures Charles at the height of his powers in one of his best live recordings ever. Recorded on a magical night in Stockholm, this set faithfully captures great moments and arrangements often heard in Ray's live performances but rarely, if ever, on record.

Watch the new music video here: