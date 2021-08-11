Ray BLK Releases Video for New Single 'M.I.A.'

Trailblazing Nigerian R&B singer Ray Blk releases a new video for her single "M.I.A." A highlight off her eagerly-awaited debut album 'ACCESS DENIED' (September 17 on Island Records), the single and new visuals feature Def Jam artist and "R&B legend in the making" (NME) Kaash Paige, who has worked with the likes of Travis Scott, Alicia Keys and Moneybagg Yo.

Produced by acclaimed East London film director Darnell Depradine (Aitch, Potter Payper, Jacob Banks), the video serves up pure feel-good summer energy as we see Ray enjoying quality time with family and friends and familiar faces such as Kojey Radical and MNEK. The video switches gears and delivers a slinky evening scene as Ray and Kaash escape onto the streets of London and Los Angeles, respectively.

On the video, Ray says: "For the video I wanted to have a bbq with my friends and family because the essence of the song is just about having the best experiences with someone you love, as being surrounded by my friends and family is when I feel my best and in my element. We shot it in South London but it looked and felt like we were away somewhere, similar to the lyric in MIA about your loved one feeling like a vacation, because it's not about where you are, but who you're with."

Darnell Depradine says: "I've wanted to work with Ray for a long time so I knew we had to make something amazing. Everyone really worked well to make it a special day, we literally had a bbq gathering to make everything be authentic and I feel we really got that feeling we wanted."

"MIA is my summer anthem as we're released from lockdown," Ray explains on the inspiration behind the track. "It's just about escaping, or being with someone who feels like an escape, like you're on holiday and just at peace, away from the noise. After being in lockdown for so long and being overwhelmed or feeling low, I'm ready to be out with the people I love the most in our element with this playing in the background as the soundtrack to our summer."

The video follows her recent announcement for her and long-awaited debut album, "ACCESS DENIED" out on September 17th through Island Records. Featured guests on the 14-song set include Giggs, Stefflon Don, Kojey Radical, Suburban Plaza and of course Kaash Paige. The album has been a couple of years in the making and Ray is thrilled that she will be able to share her artistry, heart and soul with her fans.

Photo Credit: Adama Jalloh