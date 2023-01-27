Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Release New Collaboration

Leave it to Rauw Alejandro to finagle one last surprise for millions of fans of Daddy Yankee, like Rauw himself. As he's done before, he likes to leave one secret track on the album to drop later on, and track 7 comes to us in the form of "Panties Y Brasieres" Feat El Cangri himself, Daddy Yankee.

As a kid growing up in Carolina in the 90s, El Cangri was an idol of Rauw's, and though the two have already worked together in the past, on "Panties y Brasieres," the pair come correct with a hybrid throwback perreo tinged with Rauw's modern reggaeton sounds. But make no mistake about it, "Panties y Brasieres" sees Daddy Yankee reach deep down and give us that long-gone Playero era Yankee. In fact, the song is bookended with samples of "Camuflash," from the classic Playero #40 mixtape featuring a young Daddy Yankee.

"Panties y Brasieres" is an uptempo perreo, coming in strong with Yankee's old school chants followed by newly recorded bars that sound like they were taken directly from Playero's Villa Kennedy studio in 1994. The frenetic energy of the song, coupled with Rauw's signature sound keep the listener firmly in reggaeton's yesterday and it's future.

This living tribute to Daddy Yankee comes not only on the heels of Rauw Alejandro's wildly successful new album Saturno, it also serves as the cherry on top to one of the most storied careers in music--right as Yankee finishes his farewell tour. Though the song was recorded before Legendaddy retired, the pair chose to hold on to it for just this moment, giving fans one last glimpse into why he's truly reggaeton's GOAT, and why Alejandro deserves the reigns.

Rauw Alejandro begins his Saturno World Tour on February 18th.

Listen to the new single here: