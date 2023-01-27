Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Release New Collaboration

Rauw Alejandro & Daddy Yankee Release New Collaboration

Rauw Alejandro begins his Saturno World Tour on February 18th.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Leave it to Rauw Alejandro to finagle one last surprise for millions of fans of Daddy Yankee, like Rauw himself. As he's done before, he likes to leave one secret track on the album to drop later on, and track 7 comes to us in the form of "Panties Y Brasieres" Feat El Cangri himself, Daddy Yankee.

As a kid growing up in Carolina in the 90s, El Cangri was an idol of Rauw's, and though the two have already worked together in the past, on "Panties y Brasieres," the pair come correct with a hybrid throwback perreo tinged with Rauw's modern reggaeton sounds. But make no mistake about it, "Panties y Brasieres" sees Daddy Yankee reach deep down and give us that long-gone Playero era Yankee. In fact, the song is bookended with samples of "Camuflash," from the classic Playero #40 mixtape featuring a young Daddy Yankee.

"Panties y Brasieres" is an uptempo perreo, coming in strong with Yankee's old school chants followed by newly recorded bars that sound like they were taken directly from Playero's Villa Kennedy studio in 1994. The frenetic energy of the song, coupled with Rauw's signature sound keep the listener firmly in reggaeton's yesterday and it's future.

This living tribute to Daddy Yankee comes not only on the heels of Rauw Alejandro's wildly successful new album Saturno, it also serves as the cherry on top to one of the most storied careers in music--right as Yankee finishes his farewell tour. Though the song was recorded before Legendaddy retired, the pair chose to hold on to it for just this moment, giving fans one last glimpse into why he's truly reggaeton's GOAT, and why Alejandro deserves the reigns.

Rauw Alejandro begins his Saturno World Tour on February 18th.

Listen to the new single here:



Tom Odell Releases New Single Butterflies Featuring Aurora Photo
Tom Odell Releases New Single 'Butterflies' Featuring Aurora
British award-winning songwriter, Tom Odell returns today with ‘Butterflies’, a tender, endearing track featuring Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA. The track is a sonic continuation of Best Day Of My Life, Tom's latest album which is out now. ‘Butterflies’ is a dedication to pure love and the tender lyrical declaration.
NICOLAS Drops Latest Track EVERYTIME I GO TO BED Photo
NICOLAS Drops Latest Track 'EVERYTIME I GO TO BED'
The breakbeat-inspired track is taken from his forthcoming EP ‘EMOTIONS WE TELL OURSELVES IT IS NOT OK TO FEEL’ due later this year. With his debut EP ‘WHAT WILL BE LEFT OF US’ drawing DJ Seinfield and Ross From Friends comparisons and gaining high profile support from the likes of 1Xtra’s Jamz Supernova and more.
Alice Howe Releases New Single What About You Photo
Alice Howe Releases New Single 'What About You'
Recorded in two sessions at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where Etta James and Wilson Pickett once shook the walls, Circumstance channels their spirits with 11 stirring tracks that pull no punches diving into the vagaries of the heart and her own personal journey. Watch the new music video now!
The Kid Laroi Releases Love Again From Upcoming Project The First Time Photo
The Kid Laroi Releases 'Love Again' From Upcoming Project 'The First Time'
GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum recording artist The Kid LAROI is back with 'Love Again' the highly anticipated first single from his upcoming project The First Time. Fans have been waiting for 'Love Again' since LAROI performed the track on his sold out headlining END OF THE WORLD TOUR last year.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share