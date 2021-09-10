Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rapper Chris Gabo Releases New Single 'Hype Man'

pixeltracker

The introspective lyricism paired with a high energy beat is reminiscent of an early Kendrick Lamar.

Sep. 10, 2021  

Rapper Chris Gabo Releases New Single 'Hype Man'

Latinx rapper Chris Gabo is here to explore the complexity of identities in his latest hit "Hype Man". Now available on all streaming platforms, "Hype Man" offers a unique glimpse into the intention behind what we see and what we let others see in ourselves.

While analyzing the complexities of personality, Gabo uses the identity of the 'hype man' to serve as the part that rappers choose to let their fans see rather than who they truly are at the core. The introspective lyricism paired with a high energy beat is reminiscent of an early Kendrick Lamar. And not only does Gabo rap, he also writes. And not just lyrics - Chris Gabo is currently contracted to an overall deal with HBO, Chris has written six episodes for the recently aired reboot of In Treatment.

Also acting as the consulting producer for The Weeknd's show The Idol, Gabo's involvement in music shares a seamless synergy with his background in film/TV.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca

More Hot Stories For You

  • Diamela Eltit Comparte Su Experiencia Literaria, Desde El Complejo Cultural Los Pinos
  • Golden Sand Announces 50 Cent, TLC, Kelly Rowland, T-Pain, Sean Paul, Ludacris and More for Debut Experience In Mexico
  • La Compañía Nacional De Danza Se Reencuentra Con Su Público Con La Gala De Ballet En El Palacio De Bellas Artes
  • El Teatro El Granero Xavier Rojas, Ideal Para La Experimentación De Obras Contemporáneas