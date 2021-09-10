Rapper Chris Gabo Releases New Single 'Hype Man'

Latinx rapper Chris Gabo is here to explore the complexity of identities in his latest hit "Hype Man". Now available on all streaming platforms, "Hype Man" offers a unique glimpse into the intention behind what we see and what we let others see in ourselves.

While analyzing the complexities of personality, Gabo uses the identity of the 'hype man' to serve as the part that rappers choose to let their fans see rather than who they truly are at the core. The introspective lyricism paired with a high energy beat is reminiscent of an early Kendrick Lamar. And not only does Gabo rap, he also writes. And not just lyrics - Chris Gabo is currently contracted to an overall deal with HBO, Chris has written six episodes for the recently aired reboot of In Treatment.

Also acting as the consulting producer for The Weeknd's show The Idol, Gabo's involvement in music shares a seamless synergy with his background in film/TV.