Railroad Earth Release Single 'It's So Good'

Released today, Railroad Earth lean into the rock side of their roots with "It's So Good," their second single from All For The Song, due out in 2020. Famously known for their genre-bending implementation of bluegrass instruments in non-traditional styles and arrangements, Railroad Earth-Todd Sheaffer (guitar), Tim Carbone (violin), John Skehan (mandolin), Carey Harmon (drums), and Andrew Altman (bass)-give "It's So Good" a laid back, big easy rock and roll vibe with the addition of Hammond organ and Toussaint-esque horn arrangements; a few things All For The Song's producer, New Orleans music scene staple Anders Osborne, is definitely familiar with. Yesterday, American Songwriter premiered "It's So Good," praising the song for tapping into "surviving life on the road despite flights from hell, broken-down tour buses, and vans catching on fire."

Listen below!

"Brokedown buses, side-of-the-road Sunday, nothing open, borrowed ski shuttles, broken axles, lost tires, vans on fire," shares Railroad Earth guitarist, Todd Sheaffer. "It's a long story." Their long story follows a couple of different nightmare days on tour; the first verse a true story about a bus breakdown and the ensuing scramble to make it from Steamboat Springs, CO, to Grand Targhee, WY, and the second verse recounting a plethora of air travel troubles, all of which are humorous to the band when looked back on. "Man, the crazy s we musicians do just to play a little music," says Sheaffer. "With this song, I had some fun with the curse of the touring musician-and everyone else in the world, for that matter."

From January to March 2020, Railroad Earth are heading to a hefty number of our nation's finest and most time-honored live music venues, including two nights at San Francisco's famed Fillmore, The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, First Ave in Minneapolis, and a two-night run at D.C. favorite, 9:30 Club. In these rooms, All For The Song's arrangements will take on entirely new forms and facades night to night. "We don't typically play stuff before we record it. It gets recorded, then we play it live," Altman says. "That's when we really find out what the song's personality is and what really works." A full list of tour dates can be found below, and tickets are available now via the band's fanclub. Click here to access.

Catch Railroad Earth On Tour in 2020:

Jan. 16 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

Jan. 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Jan. 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Jan. 19 - Crystal Bay, NV - The Crystal Bay Club

Jan. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Jan. 23 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Jan. 24 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

Jan. 26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Jan. 28 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

Jan. 29 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

Jan. 30 - Frisco, CO - 10 Mile Music Hall

Jan. 31 - Frisco, CO - 10 Mile Music Hall

Feb. 1 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Feb. 7 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Feb. 8 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

Feb. 19 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center

Feb. 20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Feb. 21 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 22 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Feb. 23 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage

Feb. 25 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Feb. 26 - Knoxville, TN - Mill And Mine

Feb. 27 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Feb. 28 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

Feb. 29 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

Mar. 3 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Mar. 4 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

Mar. 5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Mar. 6 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Mar. 7 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

Mar. 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex

Mar. 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Mar. 21 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Mar. 22 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

Mar. 25 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

Mar. 26 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

Mar. 27 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads Saloon

Mar. 28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant





