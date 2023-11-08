Rad Museum, Tabber, Miso Announce 'you.will.knovv' North American Tour

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10am local time.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Rad Museum, Tabber, Miso Announce 'you.will.knovv' North American Tour

Korean R&B artists Rad Museum, Tabber, and miso have announced the you.will.knovv North American tour. Pre-sale tickets will be available November 8 from 10am to 3pm local time (password: dancingintherain) with public on sale Friday, November 10 at 10am local time.

The tour starts in Toronto on January 19— including stops in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle — and marks the first time you.will.knovv label-mates Rad Museum, Tabber, and miso have performed in North America.

Tour Dates

January 19, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

January 21, 2024 - Montreal, QB - Theatre Beanfield

January 23, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

January 24, 2024 - New York NY - Webster Hall

January 26, 2024 - Washington DC - Union Stage

January 28, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage

January 30, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

January 31, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory

February 2, 2024 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

February 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

February 4, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

February 6, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Rad Museum:

South Korean R&B producer, singer and graphic artist Rad Museum burst onto the scene when he released his critically acclaimed debut EP [Scene] in 2017 and was subsequently nominated at the 2018 Korean Music Awards for Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul album. He has since made an exceptional career as a graphic designer, working on several high-profile video, album cover art design and poster design projects.

Tabber:

Proving his potential through collaborating with artists such as ROMderful, Punchnello, and Apro, Tabber released his debut critically acclaimed mixtape ‘Deep End Mix Tape' in August 2020 — making him one of the most exciting Korean R&B acts to watch.

Miso:

Korean singer Miso is known for speaking her mind and sharing her beliefs through her deep lyrics and dreamlike production.  She released her first single [Take Me] in December 2016 — her unique tone and genre bending musical style quickly ascended her as an artist with fascinating energy and timeless taste.

Photo Credit: KOHAI



