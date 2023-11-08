Rad Museum, Tabber, Miso Announce 'you.will.knovv' North American Tour

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 10 at 10am local time.
Korean R&B artists Rad Museum, Tabber, and miso have announced the you.will.knovv North American tour. Pre-sale tickets will be available November 8 from 10am to 3pm local time (password: dancingintherain) with public on sale Friday, November 10 at 10am local time.
The tour starts in Toronto on January 19— including stops in New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle — and marks the first time you.will.knovv label-mates Rad Museum, Tabber, and miso have performed in North America.
January 19, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
January 21, 2024 - Montreal, QB - Theatre Beanfield
January 23, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
January 24, 2024 - New York NY - Webster Hall
January 26, 2024 - Washington DC - Union Stage
January 28, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage
January 30, 2024 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
January 31, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory
February 2, 2024 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
February 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco
February 4, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
February 6, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
South Korean R&B producer, singer and graphic artist Rad Museum burst onto the scene when he released his critically acclaimed debut EP [Scene] in 2017 and was subsequently nominated at the 2018 Korean Music Awards for Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul album. He has since made an exceptional career as a graphic designer, working on several high-profile video, album cover art design and poster design projects.
Proving his potential through collaborating with artists such as ROMderful, Punchnello, and Apro, Tabber released his debut critically acclaimed mixtape ‘Deep End Mix Tape' in August 2020 — making him one of the most exciting Korean R&B acts to watch.
Korean singer Miso is known for speaking her mind and sharing her beliefs through her deep lyrics and dreamlike production. She released her first single [Take Me] in December 2016 — her unique tone and genre bending musical style quickly ascended her as an artist with fascinating energy and timeless taste.
Photo Credit: KOHAI
