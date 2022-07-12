Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rachel Bobbitt Shares New Single 'Watch And See'

Her forthcoming EP The Ceiling Could Collapse will be out this Friday, July 15.

Jul. 12, 2022  

Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt shares "Watch and See," a fantastic and rippling track that features scorched guitar lines frayed underneath an aching chorus.

This song follows the previously released "More," "What About The Kids," "Gemini Ties," and "Bandages," and serves as the final preview before the release of her forthcoming EP The Ceiling Could Collapse, out this Friday, July 15th on Fantasy Records. Pre-Order The Ceiling Could Collapse HERE.

"'Watch and See' is a song about attempting to connect through moments of dissociation," Bobbitt explains. "Trying to use bits of phrases, visual landmarks & physical sensations to bring myself back to the present moment."

The Ceiling Could Collapse, which Bobbitt co-produced with Justice Der and was mixed by GRAMMY-nominee Jorge Elbrecht, was a long time coming. Bobbitt made a name for herself on Vine as a teenager, uploading covers of pop hits and all-time classics to the now-defunct social media site. As her profile rose, Bobbitt found herself overwhelmed rather than inspired.

"It was exciting to be doing what I loved, but it was difficult to be observed by that many people at that age where I simultaneously wanted to just shut myself in," she says. "I'm grateful it ended when it did, because it gave me time to step back and think about what I wanted to create for myself." She soon found herself at a jazz program, before leaving it during the pandemic to focus on her own music.

The EP centers on the cycles of life and how we find meaning in extremes: pain, joy, wonder, love. "Every woman I've ever talked to is in some amount of pain almost all the time," she says. "That could be physical pain, emotional pain, familial pain, but it's there in cycles." In addition to music, Bobbitt draws those same feelings from horror films-and actually pulled the title to this EP while reading the script to 2018's Hereditary.

A deleted scene offered a revelation: "We need to accept that we can't have our minds fixated on all these things that could happen, and we need to move on-but also the ceiling could just collapse," Bobbitt says and laughs. More than unpredictability, it's the endless repetition of life that suggests both things are true, that there's no reason to worry and something terrible is about to happen. The ceiling collapse may be inescapable, but once it's gone, there's just more room for the sunrise to peek through.

Bobbitt, who just wrapped shows supporting Indigo De Souza and Sunflower Bean, has upcoming dates supporting Men I Trust and Bad Bad Hats along with her own headline show in Toronto on August 9th. All dates below.

Watch the new lyric vidoe here:

TOUR DATES

8/4 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony *

8/6 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ~

8/7 - S. Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom *

8/9 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Drake Hotel - Headline Show

* w/ Men I Trust

~ w/ Bad Bad Hats

