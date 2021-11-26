Raccoon Tour Releases New Single 'Converse County'

Raccoon Tour's nostalgic new single "Converse County" is out everywhere today. This is the third and final single off of the bands' debut album 'The Dentonweaver', out December 3rd via I Surrender Records.

Listen Here

Watch the lyric video below!

Pre-order "The Dentonweaver" LP Here

About the song, frontman Nate Burr says that "This song is a weird black sheep. It feels pirate-y or old western, with some banjo and roaring guitar and some serious tonal dynamics. It completely transforms from beginning to end, but the transition is so gradual I feel most folks will just blink and feel like they're listening to a completely new song. It feels to me like someone else wrote this song and I'm lucky enough to cover it. This song just feels really powerful and enigmatic to me and I feel super removed from it, but in a sweet and whimsical sense."

Raccoon Tour is the musical brainchild of Boise, Idaho native Nate Burr. Combining elements of nostalgia, fantasy, and mischief, Raccoon Tour is setting out to create a unique world for listeners to explore. Burr mixes and matches influences ranging from indie, punk, emo, electronic, skramz, and pop while writing music exclusively on a 4 string ukulele and iPad to jot down ideas. Raccoon Tour's music is full of warm callbacks to childhood and explorations of religion and existentialism, with upbeat and catchy melodies to catch one's attention while unexpectedly slipping dark and introspective lyrics into the picture. Connect with Raccoon Tour here.