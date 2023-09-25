R&B Artist & Viral Content Creator Foxfrd Unveils Highly Anticipated EP 'Interlude'

A music video for "Passionfuit" was also released.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

R&B Artist & Viral Content Creator Foxfrd Unveils Highly Anticipated EP 'Interlude'

Rising R&B artist and content creator Foxfrd captivates listeners once again with the release of his EP "Interlude."

The collection of thought-provoking, lyrically introspective tracks demonstrate growth, versatility and personal reflection. Serving as a testament to his evolution as both a human being and a creative force, “Interlude” promises to offer an intimate glimpse into his inner world while Foxfrd grapples with themes of family, attachment, success, and self-discovery.

A departure from the conventional, "Interlude" intimately shares his personal journey through experiences and emotions that resonate universally. The project delivers transparent storytelling, portraying a sincere exploration of his struggles and triumphs.

The lead track, "Egypt," serves as a poignant reflection on growth and introspection. The song captures a personal metamorphosis since his last musical offering, highlighting the challenges of navigating a fast-paced world while striving for deeper connections with family. The lyrics evoke the need to reevaluate priorities and confront the transient nature of existence, reminding us all to cherish those closest to us.

"Engaged," follows the overarching theme of maturation. In a refreshing departure from conventional love songs, Foxfrd offers a candid perspective on commitment and the complexities of relationships. With a backdrop of a career-driven existence, the song candidly explores the intricacies of romance and the hesitations that accompany it.

The resonant track "Color Scheme'' explores themes of family, growth, and love against a backdrop of challenges and triumphs. Foxfrd’s commitment to celebrating black success, despite systemic struggles, shines through. The song offers an inspirational glimpse into the artist's determination to be a role model and an agent of positive change, emphasizing the importance of staying connected to one's roots.

Lastly, "Passionfruit," the final jewel of the project, speaks volumes about the significance of a supportive team. In it, Foxfrd emphasizes the value of surrounding oneself with like-minded, passionate individuals who share a common vision. The track underscores the importance of collaboration and mutual inspiration in achieving artistic excellence.

"Interlude" is not just a musical creation; it's a deeply personal narrative that invites listeners to reflect on their own journeys. Foxfrd masterfully weaves together elements of vulnerability, growth, and celebration, creating an EP that resonates with diverse audiences.

Now Los Angeles-based, Foxfrd’s original musical chops blossomed during his time in Memphis, TN. Having been a lead animator in the video game industry for many years, he introduces a wildly unique approach to storytelling through visual art. Working for notable gaming studio The Game Band, where he helped create the Apple award-winning game Where Cards Fall, Foxfrd’s experience has positioned him as a multimedia artist on the rise.

Now performing as a viral creator and cosplayer on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, his content is reaching millions of viewers worldwide. Brilliantly embracing the seamless crossover between the music and gaming worlds, Foxfrd has found his lane in the industry and we are thrilled to witness its continuous growth on a global scale.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Janes Party Announce New EP Wild In The Woods Photo
Jane's Party Announce New EP 'Wild In The Woods'

Jane’s Party announced their new EP, The Best of Wild in the Woods Vol. 1, dropping first single “Dirty Work (feat. Danica)” - a cover of Steely Dan’s 1972 seminal track. The announce comes a week prior to the Toronto quartet hitting the road across North America supporting acclaimed UK songwriter Tom Odell.

2
Fever Ray Shares Avalon Emerson Remix Of Carbon Dioxide Photo
Fever Ray Shares Avalon Emerson Remix Of 'Carbon Dioxide'

Fever Ray aka Karin Dreijer presents “Carbon Dioxide (Avalon Emerson Remix),” the latest entry into their canon of Radical Romantics remixes, alongside thrilling reworks by Nifra, DJ HARAM, Equiknoxx, God Colony, Ivory, Logic1000, and LSDXOXO. With each remix, Dreijer continues to broaden the sonic palette of Radical Romantics.

3
Flatland Cavalry Confirms Winter Headline Dates Photo
Flatland Cavalry Confirms Winter Headline Dates

Acclaimed American roots band Flatland Cavalry will continue to tour through this winter including newly confirmed headline shows at Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s (two nights), Athens’ Georgia Theatre (two nights), Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Irving Plaza. Check out the complete list of tour dates now!

4
Jakobs Castle (Jakob Nowell) Shares Dynamic New Single Lights Out Photo
Jakobs Castle (Jakob Nowell) Shares Dynamic New Single 'Lights Out'

Jakobs Castle is the eclectic passion project of 28-year-old Long Beach artist Jakob Nowell, who signed to Epitaph Records this past summer. He shares “Lights Out”, a song that combines ska-punk and alt-rock with hyperpop production into a sound he aptly coins “beach meets internet”. Check it out below! 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
CHICAGO