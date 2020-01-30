Quinn L'Esperance To Release New Single & Video 'Heavyweight' Tomorrow

On January 31st, Los Angeles-based singer, actress and model Quinn L'Esperance will release her new single and music video "Heavyweight."

"Heavyweight" was recorded in Nashville and produced by Matt Wilder and co-written by Deanna Walker, Alysa Vanderheym, Molly Svrcina and Eric Olsen. The accompanying video was directed by Lucas Miles and choreographed by Jabari Odom (Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Usher,) and shot at The Old Angle Boxing Gym in Cleveland, Ohio, Quinn's hometown before moving to Los Angeles.

Speaking about the upcoming single Quinn says, "When I started working with my music producer in Nashville, he showed me the materials of some of the songwriters he was working with. When I heard 'Heavyweight,' I knew it was my song. Working and creating the tracks for 'Heavyweight,' helped me discover my own sound which is reflected in the songs I'm writing today."

Growing up in Ohio, Quinn was a competitive figure skater until a knee injury forced her to stop competing at age 10. Turning defeat into victory, Quinn took her love of performing from the ice to the stage, signing up for theater summer camp where she discovered her talents in singing and acting. She then began taking voice lessons, started studying acting at James Madio Studios in Ohio and signed with a TV & Film agent.

Quinn has since performed live at fundraising events for the Dare2Dream Foundation and Relay For Life and sang the National Anthem at the Indians vs. Tigers game. In 2015, she released her first full length album, Fearless. This past year, she released a music video for her single "All Falls Into Place" which was written and recorded in Nashville (also with Producer Matt Wilder.) Quinn will release a new album on her own QKL record label in 2020.





Related Articles View More Music Stories