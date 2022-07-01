Quarters of Change Release New Single 'Dead' Off Of Forthcoming Debut Album 'Into The Rift'

Lower East Side quartet Quarters of Change unveil a new single "Dead." Arriving as the fourth single from their upcoming debut album Into The Rift, the breakout rockers have seen an exponential rise in all areas, including a 350% increase in streaming consumption year-to-date.

The versatile track meshes an upbeat melodic chorus with Quarters of Change's quintessential shredding guitar, complete with emotional lyrics that encapsulate the contrived chaos that is "Dead."

"The famous saying goes 'lead us not into temptation' - but we're only human, and sometimes we go without being led. "Dead" is about the way we feel after knowingly choosing the wrong path - everything's dead. And we thought it'd be ironic to put such a heavy lyric over a dance-y instrumental. It's almost a nod to the detachment of it all. Maybe that's why it works? Maybe that's why you like it?" - Ben Roter"

Additionally, Quarters of Change officially announce their debut album, Into The Rift, is arriving on July 29 - pre-save HERE. Featuring nine electric tracks, Quarters of Change solidify their ability to rock into the future by going beyond the typical conventions and traditional boundaries of genre.

Get a sneak peak of the album and catch Quarters of Change's undeniable stage presence at an upcoming live performance - check out a full list of tour dates HERE.

Watch the new music video here: