QCODE Releases Original CUPID Soundtrack Featuring Diego Boneta, Naomi Ackie & Rubert Friend

QCODE, a premium leading content studio and podcast network, today announced the release of a new Original Soundtrack for CUPID, the new romantic-comedy musical podcast series.

The Original Soundtrack features 7 original songs performed by Diego Boneta (Father of the Bride, Rock Of Ages), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Rupert Friend (Homeland, Anatomy of a Scandal), and more. The CUPID Original Soundtrack is available now on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, and wherever you listen to music.

Produced by QCODE's Head of Music, Deron Johnson, the CUPID Original Soundtrack was written by Johnson, singer-songwriter Andrea Remanda, and CUPID writer and director Katy Cavanagh-Jupe.

"Deron and Andrea are magical. Bringing this music into being with them was an incredible experience and so much fun." said Katy Cavanagh-Jupe. "It was also so exciting to hear our hugely talented cast take the songs to the next level. I couldn't be happier with the CUPID soundtrack. I hope you enjoy!"

CUPID, the podcast, is a modern love story inspired by Greek mythology. When Aphrodite's love potion goes missing on Earth, Cupid is held responsible. Zeus strips him of his immortal powers, giving him seven days to find and return the love potion. If Cupid fails, he will be condemned for eternity to his father Ares' brutal bootcamp. With help from a boy on a scooter and a quirky florist called Rose, Cupid embarks upon an epic quest to unmask the real thief and restore the stolen potion safely back to Olympus.

The 7-episode romantic-comedy podcast series was written and directed by Katy Cavanagh-Jupe. It features original music performed by a talented cast that includes Diego Boneta, Naomi Ackie, Rupert Friend and Jacobi Jupe (Peter Pan & Wendy), musician Dillon Francis (We Are Your Friends), Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Luca), Teresa Ruiz (Narcos: Mexico, The Marksman), and Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls) . QCODE produced CUPID alongside Cavanagh-Jupe's production company, Double Garage Films and Boneta's production company, Three Amigos.

Katy Cavanagh-Jupe is represented by Grandview, Innovative Artists, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Diego Boneta is represented by UTA, Grandview, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Naomi Ackie is represented by CAA, Range Media Partners, and Peikoff Mahan Law Office. Rupert Friend is represented by Grandview and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Jacobi Jupe is represented by Grandview and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox. Dillon Francis is represented by UTA, TMWRK, Canopy Media Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Jack Dylan Grazer is represented by UTA. Teresa Ruiz is represented by Grandview and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman. Ian McElhinney is represented by The Artists Partnership.

Listen to the soundtrack here: