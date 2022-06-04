Punk Musician and Songwriter Paul Roessler to Unveil New Album

Kicking off with the somber, piano-led "Elephant Man," Roessler layers vocal harmonies on top of each other alongside spare percussion. The song climaxes with the addition of strings and sticks out as one of the most emotional on the record. The next track is the previously mentioned lead single "Maker," a sonically self-contained electropunk explosion that just hints at what he's capable of, possessing all the experience he's accumulated by working with other artists as well as exploring his own musical well of creativity. "It's such a faux pop song," laughs Roessler. "I have to admit, since The Screamers never recorded anything, some part of me has been trying to make up for it ever since. So this song is a little tip of the hat to them."



Other highlights include the industrial-tinged epic " Awake, " which starts off with electronic glitches hiding in the background of a mesmerizing piano solo, with cymbals that guide the track. "Awake" is a fiery statement that serves as one of the most overtly political on the record. There's also the electric-guitar driven ballad "Heaventree," the driving riff-focused rock of "A Quiet Night On The Mooncam," as well as the ambient syn th-dr enched " A Shallow Shadow Complete." A prolific producer who runs the LA production stable Kitten Robot Studios, Roessler has served as the producer/engineer on Kitten Robot releases from Josie Cotton , Eddie Spaghetti & Frank Meyer , Hayley and the Crushers , Tombstones In Their Eyes, CrowJane , and the upcoming records from Harry Cloud and Glitter Wizard .



As an artist however, Roessler wrote his first opus, the rock opera The Arc , while still in high school with his prog/classic rock influences (Yes, Jethro Tull, Frank Zappa) on his sleeve. Segueing from that genre into finding his footing in electropunk, he joined Screamers as one of two keyboardists in the guitar-less L.A.-based musical pioneers, labeled 'punk rock' for lack of anything more suitable.



In the 1980s, Paul started the band Twisted Roots along with Pat Smear (Germs/Foo Fighters) and his sister Kira prior to her involvement with Black Flag. Paul also partnered on music with Mike Watt (Crimony) and Dez Cadeda (DC3), as well as joining with a wide variety of artists/bands, including 45 Grave, Nervous Gender, Geza X and the Mommymen, and Nina Hagen. The subsequent years saw him join forces with Mark Curry, Prick, Leah Andreone, and Gitane Demone Quartet. Paul Roessler's production career has also seen him produce for T.S.O.L., Richie Ramone, Pat The Bunny, and many other bands and artists.



"Each song has its own message, even if sometimes that message could never really be explained ," concludes Roessler. " I like those kinds of songs a lot. The music preached to me, and I did my best to deliver what it was saying."



The Turning Of The Bright World will be released on July 12 via Kitten Robot Records. Paul Roessler is available for interviews.