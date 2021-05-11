Psychosexual to Release New Album 'Unholy Hymns for the Children'

PSYCHOSEXUAL, featuring former drummer Jeremy Spencer on vocals as the Devil Daddy character, continue to set this motherf**kin' world on fire.

The band's forthcoming album, Unholy Hymns for the Children, arrives on July 2.



"Unholy Hymns For the Children is just as unholy for everyone else, but we wanted to piss off Walmart, so we named it that," Spencer says. "This record is the first of many, so haters get ready to hate and fans get ready to experience what's been missing from rock 'n' roll for a long time."

The band recently dropped the official video for the explosive and anthemic new single "Devil From Hell." Watch the blazing hot clip here.



Psychosexual, recently featured by everyone from Hustler to American Songwriter to Loudwire, find the devilish crossroads between the crunch of White Zombie, the synth wizardry of Gary Numan, and the orgasmic goth of Type O Negative and cultivate their own signature style.

