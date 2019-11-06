Psychic Twin Drops New Single 'Water Meets Land'

Last month Psychic Twin - the dreamy synth-pop solo project of songwriter and producer Erin Fein - dropped her new single "Water Meets Land" and today she is revealing the official video. The clip, directed by Adam Weinberg, debuted via Flood Magazine and Psychic Twin told them, "inspired by surrealist cinema, the colors and aesthetics speak very strongly to the visual world in which Psychic Twin exists for me." She further notes "it is an expression of self inflicted pain and the eventual and essential acceptance, love and forgiveness I was able to find for myself in order to heal.

I have gone back and forth what feels like 1,000 times on whether I should be more specific when discussing what this video is actually about. No one would really be able to discern the underlying meaning if I don't speak about it, and that is why I realize, in this case, that I have to. I feel if i don't, it undermines what the purpose of this song and these visuals really were for me. A platform to process and discuss what it's like to survive sexual assault. I, like so many people, endured a really difficult situation in my former place of work and it took me many years to talk about it. It was only with the strength of the other women affected that I was able to confront it at all. This video, for me, is a visual depiction of the process of confronting that internal pain and forgiving myself for what I thought i was my fault. Learning to love myself again and to care for myself the way one needs to, to survive what it feels like to be violated like that. To anyone who may read this, I want you to know you're not alone and you can contact me personally, if you want advice on how to proceed if you've been in a similar situation."

Find Fein's contact information and additional statement below.

Watch "Water Meets Land" below!

"Water Meets Land" is Psychic Twin's first bit of new music since 2016. In support of the single she recently played to a packed room at Los Angeles' Gold Diggers and Fein has now confirmed two new shows - she will play The Altadena House on November 17 and at the Hi Hat on December 10. The proceeds for latter show will go to the LA LGBT Youth Center.

Inspired by Kate Bush, Annie Lennox and Grace Jones, Psychic Twin songs feature lush synthesizers, propulsive beats, and looped backup vocals. Originally from Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, Fein began writing and recording solo material during the early 2010s, taking the name Psychic Twin as she found herself channeling energy that led her to believe that she was spiritually collaborating with her 'other self' or non-existent twin. Erin's first release was the 2012 single "Gonna Get Her." The following year she moved to Brooklyn and released her second single, "Strangers." 2016 saw the release of her debut full-length, Strange Diary via PolyVinyl.

Now living in Los Angeles, Psychic Twin is currently on tour playing in Empress Of's band and also hard at work on her second full length album, slated for release in 2020.

Photo Credit: Julia Brokaw





