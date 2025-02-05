Psych Pop Artist Grooblen Returns With New Single 'The Convenience Of Being'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Franciscan artist Grooblen returns with a new journey into colorful offbeat psych pop. "The Convenience Of Being" is a deceptively breezy single that soon spills into the wonky guitar wig-outs that have come to typify the Grooblen live show. The song channels a moment of clarity when singer/songwriter Ellie Stokes realized her existence was being treated as a 'convenience' for someone with little regard for her own needs. She explains this genesis for the song, stating her "realization that a friendship I was in had become one-sided. I became a go-to person to talk at, or only getting contacted when emotions were high. I decided to respectfully remove myself from this tiring pattern that had started, and this experience also led me to look a little more internally for how I can do better as a friend."

"The Convenience Of Being" arrives as the lead-off single from a new Grooblen EP, FRIENDO, which will be released on April 10th. This EP sees Stokes return to a collaborative partnership with bay-area producer Jim Greer (Foster The People, Handsome Boy Modeling School), who helmed the sessions for 2023's A Wormhole Is A Freeway To The Stars. Greer is also responsible for putting the EP out via his own War Chant Records.

While only 4 songs in total, FRIENDO finds Grooblen far-reaching experiences as she reflects on friendship and its emotional implications; from what it means to be there for someone, to the times we rely on others, evolving friendships, minor breakups and the grief of truly losing friends who pass on.

While loss looms in the background throughout FRIENDO, the Grooblen lineup subverts it with vibrant arrangements courtesy of bassist Alejandro Lara-Agraz, backing vocalist Eva Alejandra, lead guitarist Spencer Lay, drummer Sean Aaron and Ellie's brother William Stokes guesting on drums for 'How Are You?', backing Stokes' vocals and guitars. The same trio who recorded Wormhole are all present here, but on FRIENDO they arrive more potent than ever on the back of a busy couple of years playing as a live unit.

FRIENDO was recorded over a few months in 2024 at Opus Studios in Berkeley, California. Cassette preorder and digital presave now available here.

Grooblen will appear at the 2025 installment of Treefort festival with a short Pacific Northwest tour there and back. Tickets here.

Grooblen Spring Tour 2025

March 5th - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

March 20th - Lollipop Shoppe - Portland, OR

March 21st - Ghost Town Outfitters - Eugene, OR

March 22nd - Add A Ball - Seattle, WA

March 26th-30th - Treefort Music Festival - Boise, ID

April 1st - Quarters DLC - Salt Lake City, UT

April 2nd - The Press Club - Sacramento, CA

Comments