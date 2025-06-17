Progressive Metal Unit MOTHS Unveil U.S. Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MOTHS, the progressive metal unit hailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico, have announced a full US tour in support of their new album, 'Septem,' due out on August 1st. The tour will kick off on July 31st in Orlando, FL at Will's Pub and conclude at the prestigious Somergloom Festival on August 9th in Someville, MA.

MOTHS' upcoming album, 'Septem,' is a visceral journey through the Seven Deadly Sins, with each track embodying a facet of indulgence, obsession, and self-destruction—from the corrosive jealousy of "Envy" to the insatiable hunger of "Gluttony" and the rage of "Wrath." The album plunges listeners into a dark, immersive experience where desire spirals into chaos.

Diving deeper into heavier territory, MOTHS fuse elements of Death and Black Metal with their signature blend of Progressive, Psychedelic, Doom, and Stoner Metal, crafting a sound that’s both aggressive and atmospheric.

'Septem' was recorded in just five days at Romaphonic Studios in Buenos Aires, capturing the raw energy and inspiration of the setting. It also marks the debut of vocalist Mariel Viruet, whose range spans from haunting melodies to visceral screams.

MOTHS Live:

7/31 - Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

8/1 - St. Augustine, FL @ Shanghai Nobbys

8/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social Supply

8/3 - Asheville, NC @ Fleetwood’s

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

8/7 - Baltimore, MD @ The Depot

8/8 - Brooklyn, NY @ LUCKY 13 Saloon

8/9 - Somerville, MA @ Somergloom Festival

About MOTHS:﻿

MOTHS is a Progressive Metal band from San Juan, Puerto Rico that refuses to be confined to a single genre. Since their debut in 2018 with 'MOTHS,' followed by a split with The Stone Eye in 2020 and their acclaimed 2022 album 'Space Force,' they have proven to be a constantly evolving force in modern Metal.

But MOTHS is more than just music—it’s a full sensory experience. Their strong artistic direction makes every live performance more than just a show; it's an immersive journey. 'Space Force' put them on the map, earning praise from publications like Guitar World Magazine, Loudwire, Metal Injection, and MetalSucks.

They have shared the stage with bands such as The Ocean Collective, Circus Maximus, and The Well, and in 2023, they brought their unstoppable energy to the U.S. East Coast with The Chrysalis Migration Tour.

Photo credit: Darkroom Photography by Rafael Burgos

Comments