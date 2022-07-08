Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Presence Shares New Single 'Nightmare' After Signing With Nettwerk

Presence Shares New Single 'Nightmare' After Signing With Nettwerk

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

Nettwerk Records is excited to announce the signing of Southern California recording artist Presence (also known as Jonathon Martinez). Presence's musical catalog of nearly two dozen singles is an intimate dive into his struggles with anxiety, depression, grief, and love. Combined with a unique blend of singing and rapping, this vulnerability creates a fluidity of emotions across every project.

In 2019, Presence gave a TEDTalk titled "The Power of Authenticity and the Internet." During the presentation, he states, "we all are unique, which makes our stories important, but more importantly, we all are connected, which makes our stories necessary. You never know who's paying attention to yours."

This conviction to be open and honest has made Presence stand out since uploading his first video to YouTube at the age of 14. The Ventura-born musician was able to amass over 60 million views on YouTube with more than a million followers across social platforms by the age of 19.

"I've struggled with depression for as long as I can remember, and it always informed my songwriting. When writing these songs, I never intended to 'make an EP about my journey with mental health issues,' but I think that's what it became. All I wanted to do was be honest, and the result is this."

Today, Presence shares "Nightmare," the first single from an upcoming EP (details TBA). About the track, he had this to say: "the first verse in this song begins with lyrics I wrote at 14 years old. I felt like nobody could relate to my struggle at the time, which I think is normal for many kids dealing with mental health issues."

Adding, "fast-forward one year, and I began to grow an audience by speaking about my struggles. Given the response from people on the Internet, I realized I wasn't alone in these feelings, but it didn't change much about how I felt. Since then, it's still been a continuous struggle with my mental health, and that's what the rest of the song is about. Depression feels like recycled emotions that I've already been through but still don't know how to conquer. 'Nightmare' encapsulates the feelings."

Presence joins Nettwerk's expanding roster of artists that includes altopalo, Tim Atlas, Harrison Brome, Skinny Atlas, kerri, and others.

Watch the new music video here:

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).