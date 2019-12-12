Post Malone, Foo Fighters, & More to Perform at Pharrell Williams' Something In The Water Festival

Today visionary recording artist, producer, songwriter, philanthropist, fashion designer, and entrepreneur, Pharrell Williams announced the music lineup for the second year of his acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER, a multi-day music festival and cultural experience in his hometown of Virginia Beach.

A$AP Rocky, Baby Rose, Bae Worldwide, BANKS, Beck, Brittany Howard, Buddy, Chad Hugo, Chance the Rapper, Clipse, EarthGang, Foo Fighters, FriendsWithYou, Global Citizen, Gunna, H.E.R., Jaden Smith, Jozzy, JR, Kali Uchis, KAWS, KP The Great, LANY, Lauren Jauregui, Leon Bridges, Lil Tecca, Lil Tjay, Love Mansuy, Mahalia, Major Lazer, Mereba, Metro Boomin, Migos, Nelly, Nickelus F, Noodles, Pharrell & Friends, Playboi Carti, Pop Smoke, Pop-Up Church Service, Post Malone, Quinn XCII, Rema, Rico Nasty, Sabrina Claudio, Snoh Aalegra, SOSUPERSAM, Tank and the Bangas, The Head and the Heart, Tierra Whack, Trey Songz, Turnover, Tyler, the Creator, Usher, VENUS X, Wale and the Backyard Band, 070 Shake, 6LACK and 99 Neighbors will descend upon Virginia Beach Friday, April 24th through Sunday, April 26th to perform at the expanded festival, now with three beachfront stages. Additional names to be announced soon!!!

Tickets for SOMETHING IN THE WATER go on sale to the general public Saturday, December 14th at 12pm ET at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM. The public on sale follows the sold out special "Locals Only" presale earlier this fall. SOMETHING IN THE WATER is produced by Live Nation and Redrock Entertainment Services.

Building on the success of 2019's inaugural SOMETHING IN THE WATER, 2020 will feature expanded programing across an entire week. In addition to the incredible group of music artists that will be on the beach Friday, April 24th through Sunday, April 26th, Pharrell will expand upon the week by once again bringing the best of what he's seen around the world back to Virginia Beach, including the brightest minds from the culinary world, technology, environmental sustainability, health & wellness, media and more, from Monday, April 20th, through Thursday, April 23rd. Lineup of expanded programming to be announced in 2020.

In a nod to the influence and appreciation of educators, Pharrell first released the music lineup to the twelve Virginia Beach high school principals this morning to make a simultaneous district-wide announcement of the artists performing at the festival.

Pharrell is working hand-in-hand with the city of Virginia Beach to celebrate the best, the brightest and the future of the region with a weeklong experience encapsulating music, education, sports, art and culture, health and wellness and more.

Each year, SOMETHING IN THE WATER will bring globally and nationally relevant artists, thought-leaders and brands to Virginia Beach to advance dialogue, propose solutions and celebrate the people of the 757.





Related Articles View More Music Stories